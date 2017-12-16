Bookies aren’t ‘Thick’ but ‘Trev’ can whack ‘em!

ROSEAU CITY , 10/1

I’M YER MAN (NAP), 11/10 two more ‘crackers on Thursday night.

Trevithick, 22/1 when successful over course and distance last month, wont be such a price when Graham Lee continues association in a seven-runner Novice Stakes over a straight mile of Newcastle tapeta yesterday.

Superbly ridden by Lee, who ‘waited’ on the principals as they set a furious gallop, Trevithick pounced approaching the final furlong and stormed clear, improving considerably on his Nottingham debut over a similar distance a fortnight earlier.

Brian Smart is shrewd placing two-year-olds and has definitely found an excellent follow-up opportunity for this Champs Elysees filly, judged on the time-handicap, which gave another 10/1 ‘beaut’ Thursday, Roseau City, at Chelmsford.

On the same card I’m Yer Man was our third successive winning nap and so Xmas shouldn’t be expensive for followers of this column!

Form-wise Trevithick is clearly superior but there is a newcomer, Without Parole, which could be anything, trained by John Gosden!

Obviously pre-betting exchanges will be interesting and ‘Big John’ isn’t averse to winning first-up but Trevithick looks an above average prospect and justifies support.

Star Story is ‘chucked in’ the ‘aged’ six-runner Maiden Stakes over twelve furlongs and expected to boost the impressive annual tally of 2017 champion apprentice, Josephine Gordon.

Wonder if we’ll ever refer to ‘Josie’ as champion jockey!

Coincidentally ‘The Enforcer’ won this race last year and you can expect Josie to be positive aboard the well-bred Star Story; success is necessary for stud purposes and this ‘last chance saloon’ really does need to be fifth time lucky. Straffan has been unlucky with the draw on both outings but still comes out ‘best-in’ for an eight-runner Novice Auction Stakes over five furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta tonight; it’s a moderate dash. Amazingly Straffan is again berthed widest but with few rivals must be worth backing under capable Northern- based, Brian Curtis, napped.