Harley, Anthony, Wilson double up at Couva

The trio of Jahmia Harley, Zoe Anthony and Zarek Wilson each captured two gold medals on the opening night of finals when the Republic Bank-sponsored Amateur Swimming Association of T&T (ASATT) Invitational Swimming Meet hosted by Marlins Swimming Club splashed off at National Aquatic Centre, Balmain, Couva on Thursday night.

A national swimmer and member of the Tidal Wave Aquatics club, Harley touched the wall in 31.99 seconds to claim the 13-14 girls 50m backstroke ahead of St Lucia Sharks’ Mikaili Charlemagne (33.32) and Flying Fish’s DeNicha Lewis (34.42).

She returned later on to win the 200m butterfly in two minutes, 34.88 seconds, well ahead of Speedos Swim Club’s Karci Gibson (2:50.80 mins), and Atlantis’ Ayanna Nurse (3:30.32 mins).

Marlins’ Anthony won the 11-12 girls 200m butterfly in two minutes, 56.02 seconds followed by Petrotrin Barracudas’ Caitlyn Look Fong (3:01.39 mins) and Kaizen’s Zaneta Alvaranga (3:03.88 mins).

Anthony then topped her field in the 400m individual medley when she raced home in five minutes, 43.25 seconds with Look Fong a distant second in 6:10.79 minutes, and Atlantis’ Sharana Balkaran, third in 6:38.24 minutes.

Wilson of Blue Dolphins swam to gold in the 11-12 boys 50m backstroke in 30.73 seconds with Pt Fortin Aqua Darts’ Kadon Williams (31.17) and Sea Hawks’ Riquelio Joseph (31.55) second and third respectively.

His second victory came in the 200m butterfly in two minutes, 30.78 seconds ahead of Marlins’ Nikoli Blackman (2:39.04) and Blue Dolphins’ Aaron Stuart (2:41.14).

Atlantis Aquatics’ Liam Carrington came closest to setting new record on the night when he won the Eight and Under boys 50m backstroke in 37.99 seconds, just off the record of 37.93 set by Wilson in 2014.

Second in the event was Pt Fortin Aqua Darts’ Darren Belfon in 38.70 while Sharks Swim Club’s Antoine Destang took bronze in 40.07.

Other winners on Thursday night, included Dominique Nurse Allen (Marlins), Keryn Burke (Atlantis), Joy Blackett (Tidal Wave),Neishelah Caseman (Tidal Wave), Jada Chai (Atlantis), Vrisnelit Faure (Torpedoes), Jada Chatoor (Marlins) and her club-mate Anneliese Merry among the girls while Aqeel Joseph (Sea Hawks), Kael Yorke (Tidal Wave), David Mc Leod (Atlantis), Jayhan Odlum-Smith (Sea Hawks), Giovanni Rivas (Flying Fish), Delroy Tyrrell (Tidal Wave), Graham Chatoor (Marlins) and Prince Moreau of Flying Fish. Action continued at the venue last night and will resume today and tomorrow with two sessions on each day from 9am and 5pm respectively.