B-ball teams use Christmas break to strategise

Heading into the Christmas break, the top six teams in the Barry Stewart Academy (BSA) Basketball League will use the time to analyse and strategise for the opening day of the Big Six competition, which is carded for Thursday at the Jean Pierre Complex in Mucurapo.

The “Big Six” is a new concept designed by the League, which will see the top six teams from the 10-team competition after the first round, match skills aiming for the top spot as the team with the best record after the five matches will automatically qualify for the final.

Stewart said, “The format is similar to T20 (Twenty20) cricket, where the first place team automatically qualify for the final and the other top three placing teams battle for the other spot in the final.”

The teams that finish second, third and fourth will compete in another phase of round-robin matches and the top team after this round will advance to the best-in three final for the $40,000 and champion trophy. The runner-up will get $15,000 while the team that places second in this phase collects the third place prize of $10,000.

“Since there hasn’t been much basketball this season and teams wanted more games to play, we at the Academy decided to expand the competition to give teams what they wanted,” said Stewart, who is also serving as coach for the Straker Nets team.

His team finished as the leader of the preliminary round with eight wins and a loss while second was Maloney Pacers, with seven wins and two losses. Third was D Force (seven wins, two losses), Petro Jazz (seven wins, two losses) Shak Attack (six wins, three loses) and Police (four wins, five losses).

Stewart is quite wary of each of those five teams but is confident that his Straker team has what it takes and the return of point guard Sadiki Guerra from injury will certainly give them a boost. However, he will have to wait a little longer for the return of his other guard Joel Hinds, who is still recovering. In their absence though, Jeffrey Harris held his own and guided Nets to the top spot.

“Maloney has young team and they are playing really well. They are the team to watch,” said Stewart, who is a former Defence Force player and has not discounted his past team chances of excelling in the “Big Six”.

“Defence Force is playing really well and Shak Attack, you can’t write them off. Jazz will have to step up so too Police,” said Stewart. “So expect some intense basketball.”

Jazz too will be hoping for the return of its point guard, Adrian Jospeh, who missed some matches of late, due to injury.

Competition in the other divisions - Under-21 and U-16, also resume on that evening.

MATCHES

Thursday

U-16 Division

Brian Chase vs Spartans, 5 pm

First Division

Big Six

Straker Nets vs Police, 6.30 pm

Maloney Pacers vs Shak Attack, 8 pm

December 20