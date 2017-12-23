Banish those ‘Demons’ and strike!

Yogi’s Girl, winner of the highly-prestigious Lily Agnes Stakes over five furlongs of Chester back in May, is one of six ‘decs’ on Lingfield polytrack, in the Selling Stakes!

A fortnight ago David Evans’ early season flag-bearer finished last of six over furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta track, beaten fourteen lengths; Yogi’s Girl started at 66/1!

So often one is tempted to ask (in President Donald Trump parlance!) ‘what’s going on?’

What indeed because this is definitely the most dramatic downfall for a two-year-old your veteran racing columnist can remember; even judged on her last effort Yogi’s Girl will be good enough and then the owners might have to pay a record fee to retain her at a subsequent auction.

Just think what this Harbour Watch filly must be worth having twice gained ‘winning brackets!’

Betfair betting exchange prices will be absolutely fascinating and thousands will be viewing their computer screens with bated breath.

Temptation for so many will be a short-priced ‘professional special’ double with consistent, hitherto luckless, Demons And Wizards, in the opening nine-runner Novice Auctions Stakes over a mile; Sylvester Kirk’s charge should win, by default!

Demons And Wizards could have an issue with this trip, in a competitive environment, but this opposition looks extremely weak; famous last words, eh?

Much bigger odds will be available for course and distance winner, Sandfrankskipsgo, in an ‘aged’ nine-runner handicap sprint over five furlongs; why would owner/trainer Peter Crate take on four rivals which finished in front of his eight-year-old, at this Surrey venue, only eleven days ago with ultra-shrewd Shane Kelly booked, again?

‘Never nearer’ was a race-reading comment but ‘Sand’ is drawn one this time and comes out ‘best-in’ on previous, reliable, time-form.

Monster odds are always worth chancing in such circumstances!

We have enjoyed (and endured!) several results this month, hope you continue to benefit from the time-handicap revelations and have a relaxing Xmas.