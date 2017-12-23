Hockey camp raises hope for future

Several of T&T’s hockey players, past and present, were at the Queen’s Park Oval this week for a junior camp.

It was led by Darren Cowie, the head coach of Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s hockey section and the assistant coach of the men’s senior team.

Scores of children showed up the week before Christmas to get tips and train with some of the country’s best players. Stacy Siu Butt, the former T&T female player, was also in the mix, helping with drills and passing on her knowledge.

The first camp of its kind started during this year’s mid-year vacation and now the organisers are trying to evolve it into every vacation period that comes along. Cowie told Guardian Media Sports at the closing of the camp on Friday that the numbers have kept growing since the first camp.

As Cowie and his colleagues continue preparations for the Indoor Hockey World Cup in February, he says it’s important that not only the young players are part of this experience, but also the journey to the World Cup is used to inspire young players to strive to make a World Cup of their own one day.

He said, “In my thinking, this kind of gives us a type of exposure to build the sport, by qualifying for the World Cup and now going to play in the World Cup, these youngsters knowing that they could reach that stage gives them that type of impetus to develop more into the sport. Seeing them develop day in, day out, learning new skills, it will give them that type of drive that they need to get better every day.”

Though it’s Christmas vacation, Cowie said the young players were totally focused on the task at hand. “They are fully focused. This is the final day of camp. It’s all about fun right now. They’ve gone through a lot of the basics and have learnt a lot of new skills.

“What we are really trying to leave is solidifying those skills they have learnt but also making it fun as much as possible so they could come back and enjoy it even more,” Cowie said.