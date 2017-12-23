Trinidad cricketers to benefit from CCUSA

Trinidad and Tobago cricketers stand to benefit from opportunities that will come their way in the new year from Cricket Council USA.

Chairman of CCUSA, Mahammad Qureshi said he was inclined to assist cricketers in Trinidad and Tobago because of his long standing relationship with players, officials and other stakeholders. “Cricketers from Trinidad and by extension the West Indies come in droves to play at our marquee tournament the US Open T20. Over the years we have had over 100 players coming from that region to take part and I am sure that they would have benefited from their experience here.

“In the new year, we want to continue our association with cricketers from Trinidad and the rest of the West Indies because they have a role in the development of cricket in America as well. We will be inviting even more players from this region to come to the US to play cricket, as we look to partner with our closest neighbours in making this sport great.”

The millionaire Miami businessman added :”We want to encourage teams from Trinidad to come to Miami for cricket tours. We are well organised here and it will be great for them to come and play. Teams can connect with us for pre-season training because we have our own cricket ground at the Boca Riding and Racing Club, as well as access to the Central Broward Regional Park, which is the only ICC approved venue in North America.

“We have well qualified coaches here who can work with players while on tour and we will be happy for young players to come up to Miami and play cricket. At the next US Open tournament we will have competitions not only for the major tournament but also an under-15 and under-13 tournament as well. Let me throw out an open invitation for the teams from Trinidad and the rest of the West Indies to come in and play next October.”