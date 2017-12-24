Sarah Ramphal— Focused and resilient golfer

Sarah Ramphal is a junior golfer who has represented Trinidad and Tobago on several occasions. Her first outing was at the 2014 Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships (CAJGC) at Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico, where she was third overall. She was again selected at the 2016 CAJGC at the Barbados Golf Club. Sarah also played at the 2017 ANNIKA Latin America Invitational in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she met and interacted with her idol Annika Sorenstam, the former women’s world number one. Later this month, she is scheduled to play at the World Junior Golf Series in Jacksonville, Florida.

An elegant, long-hitting right-hander, Sarah took up golf in 2007 and has won several titles including the RBC Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships 2016 U15 title. After suffering a back injury in 2016, which saw her out of the sport for seven months, Sarah recovered, an experience that changed her-she was baptised on her 16th birthday in February 2017 and took a renewed interest in physical education.

Sarah wants to play college golf in the USA and pursue her dream to become a professional golfer and a physical therapist.

Where were you born, where did you grow up and what schools did you attend?

I was born in St Joseph, Trinidad and was raised in Aranguez. At primary level, I attended Gandhi Memorial Vedic School. At secondary level, I attended Aranguez North Secondary School for three years but transferred to S Joseph’s College where I currently attend.

What led to your becoming a golfer?

When I was younger I was very active, so my dad (Vidia) decided that I should take part in sports. After seeing an advertisement in the newspaper for the Chaguaramas Junior Golf Clinic, I started attending the classes. From there I developed a love for the sport.

What do you see for the future of the sport of golf in T&T? Do you have any suggestions for its improvement?

I see more youths joining golf and moving onto higher levels in the sport. I suggest that the media take more coverage of the sport so that those watching can learn about it and become interested in it. The sport does not get anywhere near the coverage as cricket and football.

What makes for a really good golfer?

It takes a lot of mental strength such as blocking out bad shots and staying determined to produce good scores even when you are not at your best. In the words of golfing legend Arnold Palmer, “success in golf depends less on strength of the body but more on strength of the mind and character.”

Of your prizes and awards so far, which do you rate as extremely special?

I rate my victory in the Agostini Insurance Brokers Ladies Open in 2015 as extremely special, because after trailing the leader by a shot heading into the final day, I fought my hardest and stayed positive and ended up winning by seven shots.

How nervous are you before you go into a game? Do you have any routines that help you to remain focused?

Before I play any tournament I get nervous. To deal with the nerves I try to slow down everything I do, visualise my shots and go over my game plan in my head.

Describe yourself in 2 words beginning with your initials?

S-supportive, R-resilient.