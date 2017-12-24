TTOC Adds ‘Future is Female Award’ to annual gala

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) announced via its website on Friday the addition of the ‘Future is Female Award’ to its upcoming annual awards ceremony.

The prize is testament to the commitment the organization has shown to the promotion of women at all levels of sport and sport development, since the launch of its ‘Future is Female’ campaign.

The movement which was launched in January is an initiative focused on assisting the country’s female athletes with the goal of medaling at an Olympic Games.

In his column for the Guardian earlier in the year, TTOC president Brian Lewis stated that the aim of the campaign is to promote equal opportunity for women and girls, to encourage and empower increased participation of women and girls in sport and physical activity not only as athlete, but also coaches, sports medicine, sport science providers, administrators, leaders and sports media. It is unclear, whether the award will go to an athlete or a sport activist and Guardian Media Sport was unable to contact the TTOC for validation.

The 23rd edition of the awards gala will also mark the third year for the People’s Choice Award, which is awarded to Team T&T’s athlete of the year. The winner is selected by local fans via the company’s website and social media platforms, rather than the TTOC panel, and this year’s edition was enhanced to allow the voter the option to nominate whichever athlete they desired.

As it stands in the latest poll, 200m bronze-medallist and 4x400m relay team gold-medallist at this year’s IAAF World Championships, Jereem Richards leads the voting for the award. Other accolades which will be given out on the night are the Senior Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Awards, the Sports Personality of the Year Award, Junior Sportsman and Sportswoman of the year Awards, and the esteemed Alexander B Chapman Award, which is awarded to the individual that shows outstanding contributions to Sport and Olympism.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place next Friday at the HYATT Regency in Port of Spain.