Cricket’s $20 million dollar man

When your passion for cricket combines with your love for people, the dent in your wallet could reach as far as US$20M, just ask Miami businessman Mahammad Qureshi.

Over the last 15 years he has spent that sum on the development of cricket in America, his native Pakistan and other countries. His helping hand has also extended to the Caribbean, as he has put money into the pockets of cricketers willing to come to America to take part in his popular US Open T20 cricket tournament.

Qureshi, came to the United States to study many years ago, leaving a very comfortable life in Pakistan, where his father was a senior official in the Customs department. He wanted initially to study medicine but soon realised that business was the order of the day.

He was called back to Pakistan by his father. Upon the unfortunate passing of his father, Maq—as he is affectionately known—left Pakistan and returned to America.

He started to work at an ice cream parlour the very next day, and has worked every single day of his life since. He started to get involved in retail business and was soon on his way to financial freedom.

After years in the business world, Qureshi has now passed on the business baton to his children and has taken up a bat. He lives and breathes cricket and has a burning desire to see the sport among the recognised others in North America.

Maq had an enormous task on his hands to get cricket recognised in the Broward County area. He sat and discussed his idea with his long time friend and a serial entrepreneur Mohammed Amin Markatia and they slowly started to make a move in the right direction.

Playing with members of the Pakistani, Indian and West Indian diaspora on weekend matches was not enough and these guys decided to start organising their own cricket matches. Maq saw the problems in the administration of US cricket and decided that the sport would not suffer. Without trying to replace the United States Cricket Association (USACA) he founded Cricket Council USA (CCUSA) as a body who would work to assist in the development of cricket.

After going around and speaking to former and current cricketers living in the area, Maq decided on the formation of the very popular US Open T20 cricket series. This year was the eight edition and the most successful of them all. From the very onset Maq decided on giving decent prizes and the awards at the end of the tournament normally totals US$100,000.

More than keeping his showcase tournament, Maq and CCUSA has decided to go off the field and over the years, they have been hosting cricket camps, so much so that now CCUSA runs an academy which is proving to be a nursery for young cricketers looking to represent America at international cricket.