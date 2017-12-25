General JN a racing certainty

Champion trainer John O’Brien has been making a habit over the past three years to change the sponsor of Boxing Day’s racing to the John O’Brien day. On the biggest day in racing on the local calendar, O’Brien has formed a habit of dominating and could saddle as much as six winners on this year’s card.

Boxing Day 2017 looks to be the day that O’Brien and his camp celebrate Christmas.

O’Brien already has a powerful hand in the NLCB Gold Cup and in the two Juvenile Races he holds trump.

But he will also attack the Mega Ball St Ann’s Stakes over 1,350 metros with two runners, Just Cruizin and Dancin Deputy. The former was most impressive on debut when coming from way off the pace to quicken clear and cruise to victory. She has scope and must be on the short-list for this event especially since she will be ridden by Ronald Ali, attempting to win the jockey’s championship.

Dancin Deputy was favorite to win on her debut but after looking likely to win she faltered to finish third. She no doubt will improve with and a big run is expected.

However, the trainer who can stop the O’Brien Boxing Day Fiesta is Glenn Mendez who saddles the impressive Streaking Far. Ridge Balgobin was aboard on debut for her 4 3/4 victory but on Boxing Day the veteran Ricky Jadoo has the leg up on the Laurence Berment-owned daughter of Da Vinci. She is bred to stay and this trip could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

In the Lotto Plus St James Stakes over 1,350m metres General JN from the O’Brien barn is a stand-out. He has no peers and won impressively on his debut on October 28th. That day he produced a time of 1:00.4 which no other two-year-old has even gotten close to. His 7 3/4 lengths stroll makes him very difficult to beat and with that run under his belt it seems impossible for any of his rivals to get closer than 10 lengths to him. The race is really for second as any of his four rivals can finish second but my nod goes to the Glenn Mendez trained Warmonger which will make his debut in this event. He is Jamaican bred and must be respected.

BETTING IN JUVENILE EVENTS

R6:2:35PM - The MEGA BALL ST ANN’S STAKES - GR III - WI BRED 2 Y.O FILLIES - 1350M - $100,000

-10 1 Fake News H Chadee/W Galviz 55 5/1

-32 2 River Secret H Chadee/N Abrego 55 4/1

--1 3 Streaking Far G Mendez/R Jadoo 55 1/1

--3 4 Golden Dancer Dr A Griffith/C Rojas 55 10/1

--3 5 Dancin Deputy J O’Brien/P Badrie 55 7/1

-64 6 Catalonia J O’Brien/K Khelawan 55 20/1

--1 7 Just Cruizin J O’Brien/R Ali 55 7/5

R7:3:05PM - The LOTTO PLUS ST JAMES STAKES -GR III- 2 Y.O (C & G) - 1350M -$100,000

--- 1 Colonel James Dr A Griffith/C Rojas 55 100/1

--5 2 Usain J O’Brien/B Boodramsing 55 20/1

--1 3 General JN J O’Brien/K Khelawan 55 1/20

--- 4 Warmonger G Mendez/W Leon 55 5/1

-42 5 Prince Of Bellevue H Chadee/W Galviz 55 7/1