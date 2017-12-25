Law: Windies cheap dismissals rival lunacy

CHRISTCHURCH—West Indies head coach Stuart Law has instructed his West Indies team to put up or shut up in the remaining matches they have on this tour.

Law was speaking after the Windies slumped to a 204-run defeat in the second One-day International on Saturday at Hagley Oval, , their heaviest defeat in ODIs against New Zealand. West Indies trail 0-2 in the three-match series.

The final ODI tomorrow, Boxing Day, also at Hagley Oval, and will be followed by three Twenty20 Internationals against the same opponents.

“As I said to them before they left (the ground), words are cheap, we’ve got to see actions now,” said Law.

“There’s so much talent in this squad of people. I don’t think what we saw in the first two games is a fair indication of how well these guys can play.

People talk about poor execution, but if it’s the same dismissal over and over again it rivals lunacy.”

“We’re far better than what we showed,” he said. “Hitting balls into the wind, it’s not very smart, particularly when we spoke about it leading into the game.

“We were trying to get 300 in 25 overs, when we had 50 overs to get it. Our guys want to be positive and play an attractive brand, but you can’t be reckless with it.”

The performance did nothing to restore confidence in Jason Holder’s side and build momentum ahead of the 2019 ICC World Cup qualifying tournament next March in Zimbabwe.

For now, Law is looking for his side to sign out of the ODI series with a victory, avoiding a clean sweep, and hoping that talismanic left-handed opener Chris Gayle can return to the line-up following injury.