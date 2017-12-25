Sportification motivation and success

Congratulations to all sportswomen, men, coaches and administrators for your achievements in 2017. As you prepare to conquer your 2018 goals, here are some motivating thoughts.

n Persistence can change failure into extraordinary achievement. —Matt Biondi, American swimmer, 11-time Olympic Champion.

n Make sure your worst enemy doesn’t live between your own two ears. —Laird Hamilton, American big-wave surfer.}

n Set your goals high, and do not stop till you get there. - Bo Jackson, retired American baseball and football player.

n If you fail to prepare, you’re prepared to fail. - Mark Spitz 9-time Olympic champion, swimming

n Champions keep playing until they get it right. —Billie Jean King, tennis player.

n You are never really playing an opponent. You are playing yourself, your own highest standards, and when you reach your limits that is real joy.

—Arthur Ashe

n Without self-discipline, success is impossible, period.

— Lou Holtz, American football coach.

n To uncover your true potential you must first find your own limits and then you have to have the courage to blow past them. - Picabo Street, alpine ski racer and Olympic gold medalist.

n I hated every minute of training, but I said, “Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.”

—Muhammad Ali, former World heavyweight boxing champion.

n Excellence is the gradual result of always striving to do better. —Pat Riley former NBA player and coach.

n I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed. —Michael Jordan.

n Concentration comes out of a combination of confidence and hunger. —Arnold Palmer, golfer.

n Never give up! Failure and rejection are only the first step to succeeding. —Jim Valvano former basketball player/coach.

n To win you have to score one more goal that your opponent. - Johan Cruyff, Dutch footballer and coach.

n The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team. —Phil Jackson, former player, coach NBA.

n If you are afraid of failure you don’t deserve to be successful!

—Charles Barkley former NBA player.

n Money does not guarantee success. —Jose Mourinho, the ‘special one.’

n A good hockey player plays where the puck is. A great hockey player plays where the puck is going to be.

—Wayne Gretzky, hockey icon.

n No matter how good you get, you can always get better and that’s the exciting part. —Tiger Woods, golfer.

n You can’t put a limit on anything. The more you dream, the further you get. —Michael Phelps, Olympic medalist.

n In the end, it’s extra effort that separates a winner from second place. It takes desire, determination, discipline, and self-sacrifice. Put all these together, and even if you don’t win, how can you lose?

—Jesse Owens, 4-time gold medalist, Berlin Olympics 1936.

Best wishes to everyone for 2018. May the force be with you!