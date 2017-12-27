BROKEN PROMISES …MISFITS IN SPORTS

A year to forget !!!

A year of broken promises !!!

A year when misfits ruined sports in this country?

Misunderstanding and misrepresentation are the two elements not missing in sports administration in Trinidad and Tobago!!!!

There is news today, that 2018 may be even worse for our sporting persons and it will not surprise me if many of them leave this country and seek to earn a living outside of Trinidad and Tobago, because of the eternally self regulated bias system in this country that favours “men” as against given better qualified women a chance.

Without a doubt, this currently exists in the field of athletic trainer / therapist/ strength and conditioning in this country, and the way the society is stacked up in favour of some against others is absolutely absurd. Without the best health care and advice, how can we expect our athletes to succeed? An early examination of the leading sporting countries in the world, will quickly attest to this, much more just examine the privately owned clubs in most of the major sports in the world, and it is not only the quality of those on the field of play, that is critical to their success, but rather those off the field in the medical / athlete maintenance field.

But, if that is not bad enough, there is news today, that the new proposal for both elite funding and rewards which was supposed to be installed soon, and which was also supposed to attempt and consider retroactive events from 2015 to now, has hit a road block…a landmine…and is terminally ill. There appears to be no consensus on the way forward for our athletes, with recognition and reward both being discarded in favour of other areas, where funding is being miraculously found.

Some have stated openly, that the current Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Darryl Smith, has no “weight” in parliament and that his influence is decidedly lightweight, it is a claim if substantiated, should not upset Smith, because others in the past in this role, have also felt the rear end of financial members of their own party in power.

Whatever the status, it is time to tell us the TRUTH, and the let chips fall where they may in sports in this country, so that our athletes can know what lies in store for them in 2018, and whether it makes any sense borrowing to represent your country, or just looking elsewhere for another career. These are tough decisions, which need to be addressed by our sportsmen and sportswomen sooner rather than later.

Already we have two teams in World Finals in 2018, Men’s Indoor Hockey team and Women Volley ballers. What will be their respective situations as it relates to both preparation (including warm up fixtures and camps overseas) and actual participation in Germany and Japan respectively.

The problem with the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs is that they appear to be hesitant to give “bad news”, but instead attempt with loads of words and perhaps an equal amount of pictures to sidestep the answers to some pertinent questions on sports. It is time to bite the bullet and let everyone know that the new plan has either been shut down completely or will be revised again to come at a later date. Meanwhile as Jomo Pitt (Secretary of Sports at the Tobago House of Assembly stated on the Dwight Yorke Stadium) words have become so famous now,” Nothing …Nothing “, is happening in sports at the moment.

So with 2018 firmly knocking at the doorsteps of Trinidad and Tobago sports, we can only wish that someone said it like it is, and does not continue to beat around or inside the bush. After a while, even that amount of tainted bush can be scary and possibly lead to other problems.