Enterprise Youths in epic Caroni Zone victory

The final night of the Caroni Zone Table Tennis Tournament went all the way into Christmas Eve with six hours of intense action on Saturday night. Six teams had play-off matches and all ran down to the fifth game. The Team ‘A’ final consisted of Warrenville taking on Enterprise Youths. It was, indeed, a central showdown.

In the opening game, Jerry Joseph, in form after winning the Men’s ‘A’ and Men’s Veteran titles earlier in the week, lost the first set to Sharazz Ali. However, he then rebounded in sublime style to win the next three and take the game 11-5, 7-11, 7-11, 4-11, giving Enterprise Youths a one game advantage.

That lead quickly stretched to two games when Robert Joseph came up against Dave Ramoutar. Robert opened up a two set lead early in the game before Ramoutar fought back to narrowly win the third. However, any hopes of a comeback victory for the Warrenville player were dashed when Ramoutar lost the fourth set, conceding the game 4-11, 8-11, 11-9, 8-11.

It meant Arlene Joseph could close out the final with victory over Adesh Ramphalie, and she almost did in stunning fashion. This was the first of two back-to-back nail biting, but thrilling matches. Ramphalie raced out of the blocks with a two set lead, winning them 11-4, 11-9. However, Arlene came back strongly to win the next two sets and set up a showdown in the final set.

She won the third and fourth sets respectively 9-11, 4-11. It went all the way down to the wire in the final set with Ramphalie merely edging his opponent 14-12. It pulled a game back for Warrenville to keep their hopes alive.

Ali was then back on the table in the fourth game, this time against Robert.

This match went back and forth with Ali taking the first set then Robert winning the second. The third set also went to Robert before Ali hit back in the fourth. In the final set, Ali outmuscled his opponent to claim a stunning 11-8, 10-12, 14-16, 11-7, 11-5 victory.

That meant the winner would take it all between Ramoutar and Jerry, and the latter blazed Enterprise Youths to the Team ‘A’ title with a straight sets victory over his opponent, winning 12-10, 11-9, 11-8. It was quite fitting that Table Tennis’ year ended with an enthralling night, that summarised the sport for the past 365 days.