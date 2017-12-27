RON IS BIGMAN IN TOWN

The John O’Brien trained Thisonesforron repeated last year’s success in the feature Grade Two - NLCB Gold Cup over 2,000 metres on a sloppy track at Santa Rosa Park Yesterday.

In front of a large crowd at the centralised venue on Boxing Day Thisonesforron did the prestigious racing double which eluded him last year by winning both the Stewards Cup and the Gold Cup. This placed O’Brien into the annals of history once again as he like Anthony ‘Float’ Leotaud won all three major events on the NLCB sponsored ten race card.

O’Brien has a very strong hand in the Grade Two - NLCB Gold Cup with Thisonesforron, along with the leading three-year-old of 2017 and winner of the final two legs of local racing’s ’Triple Crown’ Leading Lady in the $200,000 purse event. But in the end it was ll left to Kerron Khelawan and Thisonesforron to storm home from Bigman In Town with Stock Yard back in third.

The early pace was set by Conquest Bespoke and Whisper Light with Stockyard and Rock In Peace in close attendance. These were followed by Thisonesforron and Bigman in Town.

It was not until the far turn that the complexion of the race change as Ronald Ali sent Stockyard into the lead from stablemate Conquest Bespoke and Whisper Light which was coming under pressure and about to hoist the white flag. It was here that both favourite Thisonesforron and second favourite Bigman in Town moved to the leaders.

Coming to the corner, the large crowd on hand roared their approval as Thisonesforron and Bigman In Town locked horned for a duel to the line.

However that did not materialise as once they straightened up Kerron Khelawan gave the Canadian bred Thisonesforron the office and in a matter of strides the $120,00 first prize cheques was signed sealed and delivered to owners Great Friends Stables.

At the line he 4 1/4 lengths ahead from Bigman In Town which he beating for the second time in two weeks. Stockyard was third with rank outsider Buffalo Soldier fourth. The winner recorded the time of 2:07.22.

O’Brien took the The Mega Ball St Ann’s Stakes over 1,350 metres with the impressive Jamaican bred filly Dancin Deputy. The well backed 5/2 chance was put straight into the lead by Prayven Badrie and the daughter of Deputy Glitters/Grand Cabaret was most impressive scoring by 8 lengths from Streaking Far with Fake News back in third and favourite Just Cruizin in fourth. The filly registered the time of 1:24.07 for the trip. Dancin Deputy gave owner Chevan Maharaj back to back victories in this event as Leading Lady won the event last year.

In the Lotto Plus St James Stakes over 1,350 metres, General JN the 1/5 favourite was the most impressive winner of the day. The unbeaten son of Forest Danger/Sea Treaty gave owner Jerry Narace another Classic victory. General JN was put into the lead by Kerron Khelawan and he never saw another opponent. The chestnut colt never came off the bridle and won by 9 1/2 lengths from débutante Warmonger with Usain back in third. The time he recorded was 1:22.47 which clearly underlines that he is the best juvenile in training.

The days leading trainer was champion trainer John O’Brien who saddled four winners on the ten race card.

The days leading rider was apprentice Andrew Poon who rode a career best three winners on the ten race card.

Racing resumes on New Year’s Day with the Arima Race Club’s (ARC) first race day of the 2018 racing season.