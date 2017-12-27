Sparkle’s holiday hurdles

Around this time of year, T&T 400m hurdler Sparkle McKnight is caught between her two loves. The Christmas holidays is very special to her, but she also has to keep one eye on the Track and Field season that is quickly approaching. “It is difficult because Christmas is my favourite time of the year and I like to eat so it is very difficult,” she jokingly told Guardian Media Sports earlier this month in a Christmas special interview.

It’s a season to feast for most people, but there’s a little thing called doping that professional athletes have to be aware off. Doping doesn’t necessarily have to be a deliberate act. There have been many instances where athletes have simply ventured out of a strict diet and consumed food with a banned substance. But that’s not McKnight’s only problem. She told us, “It’s difficult for me because I’m trying to stay at a certain weight and being that the track season is so close in January, I can’t just go and eat what I want and just forget about my goal.”

Instead, she eats “bits of everything”. She said, “You have bits and pieces that you will take away but you can’t just indulge and forget about your career.” While many people are also out shopping, McKnight is training ahead of the season opener. “In Track and Field, you have to keep training. Maybe you have a day or two off but you have to keep working out. However, Christmas Day is just to relax with family and friends, and just enjoy the holiday.”

Off the track, McKnight is a devout Pentecostal. While she likes the commercial aspect of the season, she isn’t carried away by it. Instead, she told us, “It’s a celebration of Jesus Christ, and I am very big on religion. I am a Christian and I take my faith very seriously. Being able to just reflect on that and what Christ died for us on the cross for is really a blessing to enjoy it.”

While at home, she enjoyed time with family and friends before heading back to her base in Arkansas. She feels nothing brings the country together quite like holidays and hoped that the nation can unite at a “critical time”. Her Christmas message to T&T was simple, “Have a great time and enjoy the holidays.” With the holidays now drawing to a close, and the track season opening in January, now it’s on to the real hurdles for Sparkle McKnight.

RYAN BACHOO

