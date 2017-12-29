‘Few’ will notice the ‘Men’

A Few Good Men will not represent a surprise if he causes one in the eight-runner Novice Auction Stakes over five furlongs of Southwell fibresand today; his debut effort earlier this month was promising and with improving apprentice, Rossa Ryan, claiming 7lbs allowance don’t be shy of taking a decent each-way price, with three places available.

Providing this Jose Santos-trained Compton Place gelding can act on the ‘deep stuff’ it should be a formality making the frame; forecast- favourite is Crystal Deaville a winner last week, of a Lingfield ‘seller!’

That was a fast-run dash, Gaye Kelleway’s charge improved considerably but Crystal Deauville was more than two lengths behind front-running A Few Good Men and his first-up experience should bring about considerable improvement; expect placings to be confirmed.

Another winner this month, Magic Pulse, opposes and seems certain to be ‘on the premises’ along with Takeonefortheteam but A Few Good Men is lined up to make natural speed count and confirm his time-handicap effort.

Experience of this demanding, unique, surface is an advantage; ten days ago Captain Lars achieved a useful TH mark when scoring over six furlongs, ably assisted by Gabriele Malune, and is one of eight declared for an ‘aged’ sprint handicap over the minimum trip.

As mentioned in my article earlier this week these straight sprints are my absolute ‘favourites’ and another is Richard Hughes’ apprentice, Nicola Currie, booked by trainer, Derek Shaw, for Captain Lars; she offsets a 6lbs penalty with her full allowance.

This is a cracker, full of intrigue with Red Stripes, short-headed over course and distance last week, also in with a good chance, despite being out of the weights by three pounds.

Racing Angel is one we’ve been waiting for since Adrian Nicholls’ charge finished strongly into fifth behind our 22/1 winner, Archie Stevens, twenty-five days ago when this Dark Angel mare looked in need of further.

Lo and behold Racing Angel looks ideally suited by conditions of the Classified Stakes, over six furlongs; if there is a danger to Andrew Mullen’s mount I’ve missed it!