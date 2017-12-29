Galt calls for investment in golf

National golfer Joshua Galt is calling for a serious injection of hard work and investment in order to save the sport of golf in this country.

Galt who has impressed during his travels this year to Africa to play golf there, is back home for a short while and will team up with Jessel Mohammed for a golfing exhibition at the Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club on January 13. Through kind sponsorship from NLCB and Project Patios the duo hopes to inspire about 60 young golfers on the day.

Both Galt and Mohammed are professional golfers and the participants will get a chance to mingle with them and pick their brains, as far as the sport is concerned. Galt speaking on the initiative said: “We are happy to do this and give back to the sport as professional golfers. When you look at the standard of golf these days here in Trinidad, it is low and we have to do something to get back to where we were. Back in the day we were always 1-2 with Puerto Rico, now we are way back and this is not good.

“The reason we have fallen away so badly is because of the lack of development programmes. We have decided to do our little part to give back and we hope to unearth some good talent on the day of the exhibition. We are happy to work with the kids because sport keeps you gainfully occupied and this is what the kids really need. We want to make a difference in the development of the sport here in Trinidad and this is why we are doing this.

“We also want to show that golf is not a sport for a certain class of people but it is for everyone and we need all young people who are interested to come and be a part of a wonderful event. We have an abundance of talent in this country but we need to harness it and without development programmes it will come to nothing.”

Those interested can contact Galt at 317-6537.