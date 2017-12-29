Netball comes up short

Not much headway was made by T&T in the sport of netball for 2017.

The “Calypso Girls” experienced a major drop in the International Netball Federation (INF) rankings, the lost of a three-match series to Barbados and then there was the disappointing but understandable cancellation of the Caribbean Senior Netball Senior Championships.

Its Under-21 team placed 15th in the Netball Youth World Cup that took place in Botswana.

As of the November 29, the latest update in rankings, T&T remained in 13th place after the former World champion slipped four spots from ninth to 13th back in July. It was at that point it was confirmed that the national team was eliminated from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games schedule for Australia in 2018. It’s the first time since 2010 since its debut in India.

All of the top 12 ranked teams on the INF ranking list as of July 1, earned places at the Games. Australia currently head the rankings followed by New Zealand, England, Jamaica and South Africa. The other teams are Malawi, Fiji, Wales, Uganda, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Barbados, which swept the senior national netballers in a three-match series here in June.

That was the Calypso Girls’ first international competition in two years, resulting in the local side dropping four spots on the ranking list.

The Dr Patricia Butcher-led T&T Netball Association (TTNA) hosted the three-match tour of the Caribbean neighbour at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva and the “Calypso Girls” were outplayed 46-32 in the opener, 49-37 in the second affair and 44-40 in the final match.

Butcher had pointed out a lack of funding to be directly related to T&T’s drop and resulting failure to qualify to the Commonwealth Games. Heading into the new year, she is hoping to get support for the local team, which will be preparing for the 2019 World Cup qualifiers to be held in Barbados in August/September.

“We are calling on everyone of assist us as we aim to move back up the rankings. We are seeking funding from businesses, sponsors to help with the necessary funding,” said Butcher. “We need to play higher ranked teams so we need the funding to make it possible. We are inviting teams to come down here and play us. South Africa is one of the countries that have shown some interest,” said Butcher.

In September came the news that the Caribbean Netball Association’s Senior Tournament which was scheduled for October 9-15 at the Beausejour Indoor facility in St Lucia, has been cancelled. The decision was taken by INF due to the devastation of the recent spate of hurricanes, which had wide spread impact on the Caribbean and forced the decision to cancel the event.

T&T’s U-21 team did venture out into international competition in Gaborone, the capital city of Botswana in an attempt to match skills against teams from 19 other countries. The junior “Calypso Girls” finished in 15th place in the 20-team competition.

“The girls gave it their all,” said Butcher. “It was exciting and they showed promise. I am happy with their performance despite not getting the success we would have wanted.

“These girls showed potential and some have already made movements from the U-21 level to the senior team. We have the talent now all we need is the exposure,” said Butcher, who sees a promising new year with hopes of financial security for netball.

“To all the netballers, I wish you all a peaceful and blessed Christmas and happiness and prosperity for the coming year.”