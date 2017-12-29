Recognising valuable advice over criticism

Honestly, any effort to evaluate the performances of players on the Cricket field over the past year, will not be as essential to the players themselves, most of whom do not think kindly of the obvious mistakes which are recognised as seen by those of us who claim to be analysts.

I suppose that this feeling in the course of my days as a player may have entered my own mind when words of wisdom regarding my own mistakes were expressed by those who were successful or educated enough with the fundamentals of the great game.

As I decided to go this route with my evaluations, I recall distinctly hearing the opinions regarding my deficiencies as a batsman in my teens, coming from the mouths of people like the excellence the late Kelvin Aleong, Jeff Stollmeyer, Everton Weekes, Clarence Skeete, and Raffie Knowles.

In those days, there were no official coaches who were trained to observe the errors that showed themselves. But in hindsight, their advice was as sound today as it was many moons ago.

This is why I believe that the modern day cricketers in the region have not been able to enjoy the level of expertise which is available in the heads of people like Bryan Davis, Bernard Julien, Raphick Jumadeen, Tony Grey, all of whom were prepared to assist even the little guy in the park next to where they live.

Unfortunately, therein lies the remedies which are observed amidst the natural talents of youngsters.

We are all now viewing the inabilities of many of today’s players whose natural flair and creativity are often short-lived because of their inability to understand the use of technical aspects of batting, bowling, catching and ground fielding, in order to review their own analysis.

The brilliant ones are rare, hence their outstanding performances, and seemingly fitting in the midst of players of moderate ability. This brings me to the major reasons for our demise off and on the field.

Sometimes, I wish that today’s youngsters could decide to share the thoughts for a bright future by conversing with the likes of Brian Lara, Charlie Davis, Larry Gomes, Deryck Murray, and Ian Bishop.

Do not wait until your chance to be called to the crucial period when competing, becomes the final step to competence.

These geniuses demonstrated their enormous talents that fit nicely into text books, old videos, and from the voices of old stagers who idolised their performances and strengthen their hearts with satisfaction and great joy.

Today, the definition of “coaching and coaches” is obviously not well understood, and all these marketing tools which bring hundreds of kids together in one field, (often at lunch time in a national game”, and invite the fun for kids using bats, balls, attractive coloured clothing, but woefully short of the art of coaching. Why do we believe that this honourable profession can easily be mastered by the use of a track suit and offer some leisure time with kids.

Missing in that preparation are the technical aspects and bio mechanism which relates specifically to the sport, the processes of concentration to educate the young ones, understanding the value of listening, implementing, concentrating on every department that relate directly to their own talent.

Could anyone imagine the progress which could have been brought to the number of youngsters whose superficial ability needed the ingredients which I previously mentioned in their early years? Darren Bravo will probably have been in the first two batsmen in the world. Lendl Simmons may have been considered the best stroke maker, especially if he had been advised to avoid premeditation of some strokes.

Shannon Gabriel would have been the most feared fast bowler in the world today if he was taught to understand the value of rhythmic running to deliver, changing the angle of his deliveries and as Ian Bishop tries to guide him with advice on the airwaves, study each batsman with their strengths and weaknesses.

I wish that I could continue, but this is an article, not a book. However, let us see if the approach will change for the benefit of the great game.

To each and every one, please accept my best wishes for a Happy New year and a hope for peace and prosperity in the coming year!