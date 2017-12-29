TTCB: Don’t blame us for cricket debacle

The T&T Cricket Board has refuted suggestions that it was in any way responsible for Government’s recent bungled bid to secure matches in next year’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

In a recent news release the TTCB highlight the chronicle of events in its efforts to ensure that T&T make a successful dib for matches in the tournament.

According to the release the TTCB dismissed the erroneous narrative that the national governing body for cricket did not furnish the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs with all relevant documents before the deadline date to submit the bid to Cricket West Indies.

The TTCB outlined in full detail the developments leading to the failed effort, paints a clear picture of inertia of the highest levels of the ministry beginning when top officials were informed of the bid process and the necessity to act expediently.

The release pointed out that the best efforts of the TTCB, the lethargy and seeming disinterest of the ministry to lend support to the bid, led to the chaos and frenzied campaign at the end to cast blame for the bureaucratic disaster.

To compound the confusion created by the loud silence of Government’s intentions with regard to hosting the world event, a controversial chairman of a state body, who has taken the TTCB to court, was asked by the minister of sport for his advice.

And to no one’s surprise, least of all the TTCB, the recommendation was made that Government decline the golden opportunity to host some of the world’s best women cricketers, generate foreign revenue and reject a chance to showcase T&T to an audience of close to 200 million people expected to watch the matches across the world.

The release ststed that acccording to the timeline, the ministry was alerted as early as September 29 when Cricket West Indies asked the TTCB to arrange a meeting with the Minister of Sport to discuss T&T hosting the event. And in a harbinger of what was to follow in the catastrophic denouement, the request for the meeting sent to the minister’s personal secretary failed to elicit a response or reply.

The release continued, close to a week later, Michael Muirhead, the Chief Executive Officer of the CWI wrote to the TTCB encouraging the country’s bid and the Minister of Sport and chairman of the Sport Company were copied and a Letter of Intent was requested. Again no response was forthcoming from either Government party.

Moving pro actively, on October 10, Suruj Ragoonath, the CEO of the TTCB had a telephone conversation with the chairman of Sportt to get a feedback on Reporterthe CWI request for a Letter of Intent.

The Chairman of Sportt indicated to the CEO that he will speak to the Minister of Sport concerning the Letter of Intent. Yet on the deadline date for same, on October 16, went without any response for the Government.

Then four days later (October 20) the deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs wrote the CEO of the TTCB requesting that CWI give a one month extension to facilitate submission of the Letter of Intent.

The reason given for the request for an extended deadline was ostensibly for the Government officials to give further consideration to the bid package. That request was forwarded to CWI but no response was received to the request.

Ten days later on November 2, ICC and CWI representatives visited T&T for a venue inspection of the Queen’s Park Oval, and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

The Ministry of Sport was invited through the Permanent Secretary but no one from Government attended. However, T&T was still being considered to host matches.

Three days later, on November 15, correspondence was received from CWI regarding the hosting of a two-day Bid Summit in Antigua on November 22 and 23.

The TTCB sent an invitation to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport to have someone from that department attend this important meeting, but the PS asked that the TTCB keep her posted as no one from Government will attend.

On November 27 an e-mail was sent to Ministry of Sport, and copied to the Permanent Secretary, requesting a meeting to discuss T&T’s interest in bidding to host matches in the World Cup. Again there was no acknowledgement.

One day later another e-mail was sent to both Permanent Secretary and Minister of Sport inviting them, or a representative, to the December 1 cricket stake-holders’ meeting carded for the Queen’s Park Oval to discuss the bid requirements.

Yet again there was no acknowledgement from any of the officials.

On December 1 the meeting took place with bid stakeholders and the Minister of Sport was represented by chairman of Sportt.

The deadline for T&T to submit a bid was December 8, and it needed to have a Government guarantee. But up to December 7 no official response was received by the TTCB about the support from Government.

The release noted that the TTCB expressed its disappointment that a golden opportunity to promote women’s cricket, stimulate sport tourism, generate much needed foreign exchange, and give support for the West Indies team who are the defending champions.

The national sports organization states that its handling of the bid process has been flawless and the embarrassment to the country was caused by a lackadaisical approach by Government officials, and especially by the chairman of Sportt who obviously demonstrated he had an axe to grind.

The release ended stating that in the end the TTCB believes that cricket, and women’s cricket specifically was the biggest loser in the sorry episode.