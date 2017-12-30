Morrison makes successful coaching debut

On the men’s side, former national player and youth coach Sean Morrison made a triumphant transition to senior men’s coach as he led a youthful team to a second straight CAZOVA crown with a come-from-behind win over Martinique when the 16th Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association Men’s Championship took place at Couva, to add to its two previous triumphs from 2010 in Suriname, and on home soil in 2014.

However, at the next year, Morrison and his players found the competition a class too high as they ended in sixth spot, and just out of a top five finish at the 2017 NORCECA Senior Men’s Continental Championship which was held in Colorado Springs, Denver, Colorado behind USA, Dominican Republic, Canada, Mexico and Guatemala.

On the beach volleyball forefront, the pair of Daneil Williams and Marlon Phillip who were part of the men’s indoor winning squad also created history when they participated at the 2017 Beach Volleyball World Championship in Austria.

This after Williams had gained qualification mainly due to his performances with former partner Fabien Whitfield, who is serving an FIVB suspension.

Williams then formed as local partnership with Daynte Stewart and the two proved a formidable pairing as they dominated most of the tournaments entered which culminated in their victory at the Flow Beach Volleyball Championship at Saith Park, Chaguanas.

The women’s duo of Abby Blackman and Rheeza Grant, also former national indoor women’s national team winning members were equally as impressive through the campaign and copped the majority of titles at stake, including the Flow competition.

Among the juniors, Stewart and Devaughn Martin, sons of former national players and past and current executive members along with Tsyan Selvon and Ebony Williams were T&T’s representatives at the Youth Commonwealth Games in Bahamas.

Though, both teams failed to make any major headway in the competition they showed enough commitment to give the Nancy Joseph-led Beach Development body of the T&TVF hope for the future.

In general it will be hard for the T&TVF to do much better of the field of play and as the Nicole Selvon-led body goes forward, a lot of their energies are expected to be focused of generating much more financial assistance through fund-raising ventures and corporate T&T as the Government continues to the economic downturn.

Selvon, an attorney-at-law can be proud though, as after taking up office almost mid-year, she and her committed executed was able to lead the T&TVF to being voted as the best Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Federation at the 24th the North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) Congress which was held in San Jose, Costa Rica in November.