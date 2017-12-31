‘Axe’ looks too sharp

Axe Cap is ideally suited by conditions of a 3-y-o Novice Median Auction Stakes over five furlongs of Southwell fibresand today and, hopefully, will kick-off 2018 in the best possible manner by landing our nap.

Over the years I’ve often failed to land my ‘star bet’ on the first day of a month but providing Archie Watson’s charge copes with the so-called ‘deep stuff’ champion all-weather jockey, Luke Morris, will surely steer

Axe Cap into the winners’ enclosure, and make it fifth time lucky for this consistent, hitherto luckless, 69-rated Zebedee filly.

On my time-handicap Axe Cap would be better off in a 3-y-o handicap but that can wait, until next time.

Gift In Time will surely be ‘on the premises’ and is rated 78 but at a difference of 12lbs and the fact this Society Rock gelding hasn’t been out for twelve weeks sways me firmly in favour of Axe Cap; others need to improve considerably.

My focus on jockeyship will be absolute, you can’t beat experience and I’ve learned the folly of opposing them without good reasons.

Regarding this surface I’ll be interested to see how Memories Galore shapes under top-weight in an -aged’ handicap over the straight five furlongs.

There is every reason to believe we are analysing a much quicker ‘dash’ than was once the case; ‘kick-back’ looks horrendous but race-times suggest speed is definitely at issue; Roger Fell-trained Memories Galore is ‘different gravy’ despite a welter burden under Tony Hamilton and his effort will merit close scrutiny, for future research!

Obvious course and distance form is vital; stable-companion Mugarred is a ‘qualifier’ in an ‘aged’ eight-runner handicap over a mile.

Muqarred rates a solid each-way bet with three placings available, an interesting day for messrs Fell and Hamilton.

There are also several NH New Years Day meetings but ‘heavy’ ground at most of them will make for a ‘guessing game’ as thoroughbreds slog round.

Incidentally there was a fatality at Haydock last Saturday when racing should not have taken place and times prove, without fear of contradiction, it was un-raceable; ALL races were run TWO SECONDS SLOW per furlong, that is disgraceful.