Amateurs shine in 2017

The beginning of 2017 saw the T&T Boxing Association at the crossroads of its development programme, designed strategically to take the country’s boxers to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020, but professional boxing has suffered.

The plan, set in 2015 is expected to culminate with more Olympic qualifications, better performances at international tournaments and ultimately more medals, trophies and recognition.

The programme came after a five- year period of internal and external rumblings from 2010 that threatened the future of the sport. Relief came only when the TTBA got back on track in 2016 and its emphasis on rebuilding the product placed on a nursery programme, that featured the emergence of a Schoolboy/Girls, Junior & Youth Teams that emerged successful at the Caribbean Schoolboy/Girl, Junior & Youth Tournament in Guyana, claiming four golds and as many silver medals.

Later Olympian Nigel Paul secured a bronze medal at the AMBC Continental Championships in Honduras that earned him qualification for the AIBA World Championships in Hamburg Germany, where he gave a performance worthy of international recognition. Paul had only a year earlier, participated at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where he was beaten in the first round to Nigerian Efe Ajagba.

The TTBA’s desire to develop local boxers led to an ongoing community boxing programme, sponsored by the Sport Company of T&T, where the sport was taken to the remote areas in T&T, as well as the weekly ‘Boxing Arena’ programme where bouts were held weekly at the Cosmic Boxing Gym, courtesy a collaboration of the TTBA and ACTS TV.

Fights were shown every Friday night and were used to expose local boxers to the public, as well as expand the fan base that currently existed.

Cecil Forde of the TTBA believes this was achieved, saying the rewards for this were seen at last month’s Caribbean Boxing Championship in St Lucia, where T&T captured 10 medals (six gold, three silver and a bronze), courtesy the support of the T&T Olympic Committee.

In addition talented boxer Michael Alexander was adjudged the best Elite Boxer and best Boxer of the Tournament. Other outstanding fighters for the year were Paul, Nyrell Hosein, Blessing Waldropt, Tyrone St Clair, Tyron Thomas, Jesse Beckles, Mike Innis, Nickell Joseph, Tianna Guy and Angelique Quevado.

Meanwhile, coach Floyd Trumpet became the first and only AIBA Cutman in the region, while a number of referee/judges were successful at the AIBA Star I examination.

Women played their part

The T&TBA programmes have also unearthed new talent among the women such as Aleisha King, Faith Ramnath, Quevado and Guy. Both Guy and Quevado won gold and bronze from the Caribbean Championships respectively, while the emergence of MMA/boxing fighter Samara Carambocas, also adds to a bright future ahead for women. Carimbocas, in only her first outing in the sport of boxing claimed silver medal at the National Championships.

Coach Merril Simon said, “It’s difficult to keep the girls in the sport. They mostly seem to want to try it once and move on.” Bharrath Ramoutar, the Fine Line Fight Factory coach said, “There are really good talent amongst the girls, but they need competition to stay interested, and we need the numbers in order for them to compete.”

Pro boxing at crossroads

Professional boxing, meanwhile, has struggled with just three professional cards for the year, one in which led to the crowning of a new WBC Fecabox title in Sheldon Lawrence after he defeated compatriot Nigel ‘Cow’ Edwards in Siparia in February.

Otherwise promoters and coaches have been calling for a change in the administrators at the T&T Boxing Board of Control, which they believe have been reluctant to help the sport grow.

There have been differences in the interpretation of the boxing board Act which gives the board the right to be just a regulatory body while, at the same time, point to the possibility of providing assistance to practitioners of the sport, both professionally and as amateurs. Due to this, promoters have been hard pressed to dip into their own pockets and source sponsorships for cards.

Ramoutar was the promoter of one card, which saw his fighter Prince Lee Isidore whip Barbados’ Sherwin Marshall in October, while Lawrence also prevailed over Venezuela’s Edwin Motta in May. Barry Ishmael, chairman of the TTBBC has made it clear his board’s function is not to develop young boxers or assist in pro cards.

Ramoutar called for the sport to have a new hero, saying apart from the board’s intention to suffer the sport by withholding funds, there has been too much controversy in it.

Boxu Potts, another promoter said financial assistance is given to all professional sports in T&T except boxing and called for administrators to be serious about their mandate. He also believes the sport in T&T is too fragmented.

In the meanwhile, the sport faces an unpredictable future due to the global economic crisis which is being felt here in T&T.