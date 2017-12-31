Strategic Plan for Sports 2018 Transformation

As 2018 unfolds, it is expected that the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs will soon be revealing its sport strategic plan. The following will be critical to informing and ensuring the goals of the strategic plan are materialised:

*The approved revised National Sport Policy which should clearly state the intended practical direction for the overall transformation of sport. The revised policy should be offering more tangible outcomes than the 2002 policy.

* A Rewards policy which outlines the criterion for persons to qualify for rewards as well as what the rewards will constitute. This policy should put to rest the inconsistencies of the past that have surrounded the rewarding athletes and officials.

*It is important that all athletes are aware of the criterion for qualification to elite athlete funding. Equally, the qualification for elite funding should be linked to the overall strategic plan which should involve consultation with all National Governing Bodies (NGBs). It is also important that taxpayers are aware of how their monies are being expended and to gauge their returns.

*The strategic plan has to ensure that it does not only focus on elite athletes, but also on grass root development. This will ensure that everyone in the population regardless of age, sex, social class, ethnicity, religion, physical disability and sexual orientation is able to participate in sport and physical activity without any obstacles.

*Both the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism have to ensure that a practical sport tourism policy is developed so that the mega sporting facilities at Couva, Tacarigua and Tarouba justify their construction beyond aesthetics by earning important ‘hard’ currency. Since 2010 there have been a plethora of talk about sport tourism, but it has only been talk!!! It’s time to stop talking and show results!

*The launch of the Sports Commission as a replacement of The Sports Company (SPORTT) to secure the implementation of all policies to achieve the overall strategic goals and objectives.

The current downturn in the economy will pose a serious challenge, however, creative visionaries have always been able to surmount adversity with triumph.