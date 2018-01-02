Former CWI director Hector passes

St John’s, ANTIGUA – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) family regrets the passing of Auckland Hector. The 72-year old Kittitian passed away on Sunday.

For almost 40 years, Hector served in administration and was as a Director of the parent body, now CWI; Leeward Islands Cricket Board President and St Kitts Cricket Association President.

He made his first class playing debut at age 19 for the Leeward Islands as a wicket-keeper against a team from Australia; and then for the Combined Islands in the 1965 in what was the Shell Shield Season at the time. His highest first-class score was 58 not out and was part of a 94-run ninth wicket partnership for the Combined Islands in 1969. He alternated between being a specialist batsman and a wicket-keeper until his retirement in 1975.

The CWI family wishes to extend condolences to his family and friends.

On Saturday, CWI was hit with the news of the death of former Regional Umpire Clyde Cumberbatch, who passed after a fall at his home in Diego Martin. He was a respected official in the cricketing fraternity, officiating in 12 Test Matches all involving the West Indies over a period of 14 years, from 1981-1995. He also officiated in 26 One Day International matches from 1984- 1997.