Marhue stands out at TTEA awards

Assistant Sports Editor Former national standout Sandhya Moll, together with Isabella Powell, Gabriella Marhue, Annabella Hill, Scarlett Selby and Kimberly Harrylagan shared top honours when the T&T Equestrian Association (T&TEA) concluded its 2017 season with an award ceremony to honour all its athletes for their performances and contributions at Luisa Fernandes-Chapman’s residence, Lady Chancellor on December 8.

Athletes were also recognised on the evening’s programme for their outstanding performances in Dressage and Showjumping from the T&TEA final event for the year which took place on November 18, at Saddle Valley Stables, Santa Cruz. Riders and jumpers competed in the Novice, Maiden, Beginner and Lead/Off lead line categories.

The outstanding athletes took part in both dressage and showjumping events, however, while Moll, who is also a coach, topped the Novice Level category with 220 points. It was Marhue of San Antonio and Saddle Valley Stables who amassed the most points (360) for the past season, while Powell, a teenager of Saddle Valley, accumulated the second most points (330) to lead the Maiden Level Junior class.

Hill, a nine-year-old of San Antonio Stables, totalled 310 points for the top spot in the Beginner Level category among juniors.

TTEA JUMPING LEAGUE END OF YEAR AWARDS 2017

NOVICE LEVEL-ADULT

Champion Sandhya Moll 220 pts

Reserved Champion Natalie Rapier 210 pts

Jordanne Brown 90 points 3rd

Sydney Navarro 10 points 4th

MAIDEN LEVEL – JUNIOR

Champion Isabella Powell 330 pts

Reserved Champion Meaghan Khoury 200 pts

Katie Darlow 200 points Forfeit

MAIDEN LEVEL – SENIOR

Champion Gabrielle Marhue

360 pts

Reserved Champion Jessica Morton 330 pts

Gia Borely 280 points 3rd

Asha Bansee 280 points 3rd

Natalie Rapier 110 points 4th

Kemlyn Gower-Alum 100 ponts 5th

Amy Costelloe 90 points 6th

BEGINNER LEVEL-JUNIOR

Champion Annabella Hill 310 pts

Reserved Champions Zoe Rutherford 210 pts

Chloe Bain 210 pts

Charlotte Mack 200 pts 3rd

Justynne Fletcher 180 points 4th

Sophia Samaroo 160 points 5th

Joanne Benjamin 100 points 6th

Myrisa Maundy 100 points 6th

Alianna Gunness 100 points 6th

Jamie Fletcher 90 points 7th

Jessica Pagee 30 points 8th

Georgina Boos 10 points 9th

BEGINNER LEVEL-SENIOR

Champion Kimberly Harrylagan 110 pts

Reserved Champion Avalene Stuart 100 pts

LEAD-LINE/OFF LEAD LINE LEVEL-JUNIOR

Champion Scarlett Selby 230 pts

Seanna George 110 points 2nd

Sianne D’Abreau 110 points 2nd

Caitlyn Sebastian 100 points 3rd

Milla Aleong 90 points 4t

Ella Aleong 70 points 5th

Matthew Marhue 50 points 6th

Chloe Bain 110 points Forfeit

Georgina Boos 110 points Forfeit

Jamie Fletcher 60 points Forfeit

Justynne Fletcher 60 points Forfeit

Zoe Rutherford 80 points Forfeit

Sophia Samaroo 10 points Forfeit