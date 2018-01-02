Officials of Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) have denied reports that the entire fleet of ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft have been down for the last three days, forcing the airline to press into...
Marhue stands out at TTEA awards
Assistant Sports Editor Former national standout Sandhya Moll, together with Isabella Powell, Gabriella Marhue, Annabella Hill, Scarlett Selby and Kimberly Harrylagan shared top honours when the T&T Equestrian Association (T&TEA) concluded its 2017 season with an award ceremony to honour all its athletes for their performances and contributions at Luisa Fernandes-Chapman’s residence, Lady Chancellor on December 8.
Athletes were also recognised on the evening’s programme for their outstanding performances in Dressage and Showjumping from the T&TEA final event for the year which took place on November 18, at Saddle Valley Stables, Santa Cruz. Riders and jumpers competed in the Novice, Maiden, Beginner and Lead/Off lead line categories.
The outstanding athletes took part in both dressage and showjumping events, however, while Moll, who is also a coach, topped the Novice Level category with 220 points. It was Marhue of San Antonio and Saddle Valley Stables who amassed the most points (360) for the past season, while Powell, a teenager of Saddle Valley, accumulated the second most points (330) to lead the Maiden Level Junior class.
Hill, a nine-year-old of San Antonio Stables, totalled 310 points for the top spot in the Beginner Level category among juniors.
TTEA JUMPING LEAGUE END OF YEAR AWARDS 2017
NOVICE LEVEL-ADULT
Champion Sandhya Moll 220 pts
Reserved Champion Natalie Rapier 210 pts
Jordanne Brown 90 points 3rd
Sydney Navarro 10 points 4th
MAIDEN LEVEL – JUNIOR
Champion Isabella Powell 330 pts
Reserved Champion Meaghan Khoury 200 pts
Katie Darlow 200 points Forfeit
MAIDEN LEVEL – SENIOR
Champion Gabrielle Marhue
360 pts
Reserved Champion Jessica Morton 330 pts
Gia Borely 280 points 3rd
Asha Bansee 280 points 3rd
Natalie Rapier 110 points 4th
Kemlyn Gower-Alum 100 ponts 5th
Amy Costelloe 90 points 6th
BEGINNER LEVEL-JUNIOR
Champion Annabella Hill 310 pts
Reserved Champions Zoe Rutherford 210 pts
Chloe Bain 210 pts
Charlotte Mack 200 pts 3rd
Justynne Fletcher 180 points 4th
Sophia Samaroo 160 points 5th
Joanne Benjamin 100 points 6th
Myrisa Maundy 100 points 6th
Alianna Gunness 100 points 6th
Jamie Fletcher 90 points 7th
Jessica Pagee 30 points 8th
Georgina Boos 10 points 9th
BEGINNER LEVEL-SENIOR
Champion Kimberly Harrylagan 110 pts
Reserved Champion Avalene Stuart 100 pts
LEAD-LINE/OFF LEAD LINE LEVEL-JUNIOR
Champion Scarlett Selby 230 pts
Seanna George 110 points 2nd
Sianne D’Abreau 110 points 2nd
Caitlyn Sebastian 100 points 3rd
Milla Aleong 90 points 4t
Ella Aleong 70 points 5th
Matthew Marhue 50 points 6th
Chloe Bain 110 points Forfeit
Georgina Boos 110 points Forfeit
Jamie Fletcher 60 points Forfeit
Justynne Fletcher 60 points Forfeit
Zoe Rutherford 80 points Forfeit
Sophia Samaroo 10 points Forfeit
