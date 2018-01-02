Ron delivers Sian’s Gold

The Canadian bred seven-year-old brown horse Thisonesforron and champion trainer John O’Brien wrote their names into the annals of local racing history when the Great Friend Owned thoroughbred Thisonesforron ran out an impressive 1 3/4 lengths winner of the first Graded event for the Arima Race Club (ARC) 2018 season.

Thisonesforron became the first horse in the history of local racing to win the prestigious Steward’s Cup/Gold Cup double and come back and win the Sain’s Gold Sprint out at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, yesterday.

Thisonesforron has now won his last four starts with his last three wins all coming in graded events.

The punters must have known something as the O’Brien inmate was made the 6/5 favourite with two-times winner Control Unit at 8/5 the second choice in the betting. Whisper Light was well supported at 7/2 with three-year-old Pauseforacoors.

However, once the starter sent the six horse field on its way Pauseforacoors was the first to show from Whisper Light and they were followed by Control Unit which did not come out Thisonsforron and Rocket Wheels.

At the far turn, the sped duel was well in progress as Control Unit came to join Pasueforacoors and Whisper Light at the head of affairs, with Thisonesforron being patiently and confidently ridden by Kerron Khelawan tracking the pace.

Coming to the corner, Wilbert Leon Sent the history seeking Control Unit into the lead from Whisper Light as Puaseforacoors hoisted the white flag as Kerron Khelawan sent Thisonesforron to go win his race.

Inside the final 200 metres, Thisonesforron drew level with his rivals and began to power clear as Control Unit and Whisper Light battled for second money. However, Wilmer Galviz got a tune out of outsider Holy Man and he ran on strongly to snatch second spot from Control Unit with Whisper Light in fourth. The winner recorded the time of 1:05.22 for the trip.

In the co-feature Stud Farm Association Trial Stakes over 1350 metres, the Harold Chadee trained Prince of Bellevue left last week’s disappointing run in the St James Stakes well behind when he ran out a cozy winner. Last week riding hero Andrew brought the Dave Chadee owned colt to challenge at the corner and he ran out a ready winner from Golden Day with newcomer Panman Blues running a blinder after missing the break to finish third. The winner recorded the time of 1:24.91 for the trip.

Riding honours for the day were shared between the Khelawan brothers of Kerron and Dillon both whom rode two winners apiece.

Training honours was also shared between champion trainer John O’Brien and Glenn Mendez, the pair also saddled two winner’s each on the nine race card.