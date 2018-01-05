13 wickets tumble at the Oval

The first day of the CWI Digicel PCL clash between T&T Red Force and Leewards Hurricanes brought 13 wickets and led to excitement amongst the gathering of fans at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain, yesterday.

Replying to the T&T Red Force’s 221, the Leewards Hurricanes were tottering on 36 for three when stumps were drawn. Jeremiah Louis and Sheeno Berridge exploited the conditions well to grab four wickets each during the home team innings. Four Red Force batsmen got starts but did not carry on, as Tion Webster’s 38 was the top score.

T&T hit back towards the end of the final session sending back the Hurricanes top three batsmen including their captain Keiran Powell. Louis said he was happy to play on the Oval pitch as it offered him something to work with. “I normally bowl at the fourth stump and this pitch was good to work on. It offered something for the quick bowlers and we got rewards.” Berridge was also very fond of the pitch and said, “I enjoyed bowling here and is looking forward to even more wickets on this pitch. My efforts was repaid here, and I was happy to get the wickets to assist my team.”

Earlier, Ramdin won the toss and decided to take first strike on a well grassed pitch. Leewards opening bowlers Jeremiah Louis and Mervin Mathew were very good with the new ball. They kept a tight line just on or about the off-stump and was able to seam the ball prodigiously.

They kept the openers quiet and soon after Jangoo offered an edge to Devon Thomas at slip off the bowling of Louis without scoring. Solozano was joined by the returning Yannic Carriah and they battled well together. The two was able to accumulate the runs, while taking the sting out of the visitors attack. They added 55 runs for the second wicket with Solozano playing some pleasing shots. The Leewards struck again with the score on 55 and for the addition of three runs, the score reached 58 for three. Firstly, Carriah who found it hard to break the shackles went for 14 to Sheeno Berridge. The lanky Berridge would then follow up with the scalp of Solozano for 37. He faced 63 balls hitting five fours in process.

Red Force run machine Denesh Ramdin joined the plucky Ewart Nicholson and they batted well, taking the home-team to 93 for three when the lunch van pulled up.

The rice, pigeon peas and chicken that was served for lunch, seemed not to impress the locals, as soon after the break the host lost another two quick wickets to be reduced to 115 for five. Nicholson was bowled by Mervyn Mathew around his legs and Ramdin drove to Thomas at cover for 26.

Tion Webster who missed out the last game had a point to prove and looked good during the afternoon. He played some attractive shots and was taking the game away from the Leewards at 173 for five, when he lost partner Steven Katwaroo.

SCOREBOARD

Red Force vs Hurricanes

Red Force innings

A Jangoo c Thomas b Louis..................................................0

J Solozano c Saunders b Berridge...................................37

Y Carriah c Holder b Berridge............................................14

E Nicholson b Mathew.........................................................23

D Ramdin c Thomas b Louis..............................................26

T Webster lbw Campbell.....................................................38

S Katwaroo c Hamilton b Berridge..................................21

I Khan c Hamilton b Berridge...............................................4

K Pierre c Thomas b Louis...................................................30

D St. Clair c Hamilton b Louis.............................................11

A Phillip not out.........................................................................4

Extras.........................................................................................14

Total all out.........................................................................221

Fall of wkts: 1, 55, 58, 108,

115, 173, 177, 177, 216, 221.

Bowling: J Louis 12.4-2-45-4,

M Mathew 17-9-22-1,

D Thomas 2-0-5-0,

C Holder 20-6-49-0,

S Berridge 17-2-71-4,

J Campbell 7-1-23-1.

Hurricanes inns

K Powell b St. Clair.................................................................15

M Hodge c Carriah b Webster...........................................11

K Carty b Khan...........................................................................0

D Thomas not out.....................................................................0

Extras............................................................................................2

Total for 3 wkts.....................................................................36

Fall of wkts: 22, 28, 36.

Bowling: A Phillip 4-0-18-0,

D. St. Clair 5-3-10-1,

T Webster 2-1-8-1,

I Khan 0.1-0-1-0.