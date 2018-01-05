All looks so ‘Promising’ for Craving

Craving for success at the fifth atttempt in an eleven-runner Novice Median Auction Stakes over a mile of Lingfield polytrack today; if Newmarket-based trainer, Simon Crisford, is finding it difficult to win with a useful juvenile there are usually two good reasons.

Either said charge isn’t living up to expectations or this Equiano colt is continually encountering above average opposition; a bit of both seems to be the case because Craving achieved a ‘career-best’ time handicap mark nineteen days ago, when a close third to Jackinbar over an extended mile of Wolverhampton tapeta. That was a ‘top run’ on my time-figures!

Experienced Craving made the running at a strong pace but, agonisingly, succumbed close home, losing out in the last stride for second place to favourite, Voyager Blue; form of that race should be monitored down to the seventh!

Chances are consistent, hitherto luckless, Ambient will figure prominently on betting exchanges and supporters of John Gosden’s yard are bound to support Hasanoanda but Craving looks giltedged if able to replicate that last effort, napped!

Incidentally Craving was also entered for a 3-y-o handicap over the same distance, which now looks within capabilities of Richard Hannon-trained top-weight, Zalshah, blinkered winner over seven on Chelmsford ‘poly’ last month. The racing family Hannon continues to be a force, ‘harder you work, luckier you become!’

This Marlborough yard is represented by Promising in division two of the ‘aged’ Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs of Kempton polytrack tonight; despite an absence of 259 days, a wide draw and welter burden ten stones this Invincible Spirit filly is nigh on a ‘cert’ to gain much-needed ‘winning brackets.’

Our Northern Hemisphere breeding season begins next month, Richard will be hoping this is the last race-track appearance

for Promising!

Thirty-year-old Andy Murray has been forced to miss the Australian ‘Grand Slam’ tennis championships, a nagging hip injury is a concern.

Andy needs to consult ‘Mother Nature’ as against having surgery; he should ‘swallow’ any immediate thoughts of a return, base himself by the sea and spend at least two hours a day in it.