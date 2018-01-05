CWI working towards improve wickets

In an effort to improve the standard of pitches in the Caribbean, Cricket West Indies (CWI) continued their sustained efforts to find the right methods for producing better pitches by hosting another curators workshop prior to the Christmas Holidays.

One of the participants at the course, T&T’s Shaker Mano said it was truly worthwhile attending and he is confident that the efforts of CWI will pay off pretty soon. The course which was supposed to be conducted by the International Cricket Council (ICC’s) Ron Atkinson was actually done by CWI’s head curator Kent Crafton in Antigua.

Mano, who has produced a number of quality pitches in Trinidad was called up to deliver an address at the workshop on outfields. According to Mano, “Atkinson unfortunately had to miss the sessions because of a surgery, so Crafton took over and did a wonderful job. I myself got the opportunity to speak on preparations of the outfields and I enjoyed the experience. Listening on to what was on offer, CWI seems intent in changing the nature of the pitches in the Caribbean and we should see an improvement in the not too distant future.

“It makes no sense guys like Kent go out there and assist in producing quality pitches in the Caribbean and then leave it to guys who don’t have the knowledge. It will revert to its previous condition in no time. CWI has now decided to educate curators from around the Caribbean on the science of pitch preparation, so they can maintain good pitches, which ultimately will lead to better cricket and our players being better prepared for international competition. CWI even extended its arms further, as we had curators from as far as Argentina attend the course in Antigua. The board also decided to bring back Richards ‘Prof’ Edwards to rescue the pitch and outfield at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Previously, one of the fastest in the Caribbean, the pitch at the Kensington Oval is now a sorry picture of what it was and the board has decided to rescue it by bringing back Prof and this is great, indeed.”

There has been calls from cricket pundits across the Caribbean for the pitches to improve in order to get a better standard of cricket.