Khan delivers, but batsmen struggle

Forex seems easier to get than runs for the regional cricketers, as batmen struggled again on day-two of the CWI Digicel PCL clash between the T&T Red Force and the Leewards Hurricanes at the Queen’s Park Oval, yesterday.

At the close of play T&T batting a second time on a good pitch reached 143/8 for an overall lead of 202 runs with two days to go.

After leg-spinner Imran Khan grabbed 5/25 to bowl out the Leewards for 163 for a first innings lead of 59 runs, the local team’s batsmen failed to inspire confidence and struggled at the close of play.

When play resumes today, Daniel St. Clair (six not out) and Khary Pierre (eight not out) will be looking to add to the overall lead to set the Leewards a testing total.

Openers Amir Jangoo and Jeremy Solozano had battled well to post 52 runs for the first wicket but a slump ensued that threw the game wide open. Jangoo played some very attractive shots and brought excitement to the proceedings but going for one big shot too many, he gave away his wicket for 38. He faced just 30 deliveries hitting six fours and a six. After his dismissal, Solozano followed him to the pavilion for ten.

An out of sorts Yannic Carriah folded for seven and Ewart Nicholson concluded a less than impressive match by falling to medium pacer Mathew for six. At 67 for four, a group of disgruntled spectators in the Carib Stand started making noise, perhaps disappointed with the manner of the T&T batsmen. However, skipper Denesh Ramdin and first innings topscorer Tion Webster then calmed them down a bit by taking the score to 89 before Webster followed a wide ball into the gloves of Jahmar Hamilton and he departed for ten.

Wicketkeeper/batsman Steven Katwaroo played some positive strokes and was able to take the score to 113 before he received a beauty of the delivery that knocked out his off stump from pacer Jeremiah Louis for 14.

Just before the close of play skipper Ramdin top edged the impressive Sheeno Berridge and he went for 28 runs to end a rather disappointing day for the local batsmen.

Earlier, Leewards resuming on the bedtime position of 36 for three battled well in the first hour reaching 81 but the wheels fell off the wagon after the dismissal of Devon Thomas for 13. He drove uppishly through covers and Khary Pierre went flying to his left to bring off the catch of the season.

Akeem Saunders who took the attack to the Red Force bowlers was joined by Jahmar Hamilton and they took the score past the 100-run mark. Hamilton reached 49 when he received a vicious leg spinner from Khan that touched down on leg stump and hit off. He trudged off for 49 having faced 54 balls with three fours and a six.

OTHER MATCHES

Scorpions putting up fight

SCORPIONS 106 (Jermaine Blackwood 24, Aldaine Thomas 24; Keemo Paul 3-15, Raymon Reifer 3-21, Veerasammy Permaul 2-25) and 167 for five (John Campbell 62 not out, Assad Fudadin 61 not out; Gudakesh Motie 2-21)

JAGUARS 183 (Shiv Chanderpaul 50, Chandrapaul Hemraj 47; Nikita Miller 4-30, Derval Green 3-39)

SCOREBOARD

Red Force vs Hurricanes

Red Force 1st inns 221 all out

Hurricanes 1st inns (overnight 36/3)

K Powell b St Clair..............................15

M Hodge c Carriah b Webster.........11

K Carty b Khan.......................................0

D Thomas c Pierre b Phillip..............13

A Saunders b Khan............................49

J Hamilton b Pierre............................28

J Louis c & b Khan.................................5

M Mathew not out............................22

S Holder lbw Khan................................2

J Campbell c Solozano b Pierre.........6

S Berridge lbw Khan............................0

Extras....................................................12

Total all out...........................163

Fall of wkts: 22, 28, 36, 81, 110, 122, 138, 141, 152, 163.

Bowling: A Phillip 9-1-38-1,

D St Clair 9-3-27-1,

T Webster 8-2-44-1,

I Khan 15-5-25-5,

K Pierre 10-2-26-2.

Red Force 2nd innings

A Jangoo c Mathew b Berridge......38

J Solozano lbw Holder......................10

Y Carriah c Hamilton b Holder...........7

E Nicholson c Saunders b Mathew..6

D Ramdin c Mathew b Berridge.....28

T Webster c Hamilton b Louis........10

S Katwaroo b Louis............................14

I Khan lbw Berridge..............................1

K Pierre not out.....................................8

D St. Clair not out..................................6

Extras....................................................15

Total for 8 wkts.....................143

Fall of wkts: 52, 55, 65, 67, 89, 113, 119, 131,

Bowling: M Mathew 9-2-23-1,

J Louis 14-4-41-2,

S Berridge 12-1-34-3,

C Holder 11-1-19-2,

J Campbell 3-0-15-0.

OTHER MATCHES

Volcanoes trail Pride by 75 runs

PRIDE 316 (Roston Chase 114, Justin Greaves 60, Tevyn Walcott 49, Kemar Roach 32 not out; Larry Edward 3-71, Delorn Johnson 2-21, Shermon Lewis 2-36, Shane Shillingford 2-92)

VOLCANOES 241 for six (Kavem Hodge 63, Roland Cato 56, Kyle Mayers 30 not out, Devon Smith 26; Kemar Roach 3-45)