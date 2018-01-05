Leewards express gratitude to CWI

The Leewards Islands Development Company is today praising the efforts of CWI’s Joset Jacobs for her timely intervention that saved the eight-round match of the of the CWI Digicel PCL tournament, between the T&T Red Force and the Leewards Hurricanes.

The visitors threatened to walk away from the match as they were unhappy with conditions meted out to them at the Cascadia Hotel in St. Anns. The Leewards through manager Wilden Cornwall wrote the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) owners of the T&T Red Force franchise complaining about the conditions at the hotel.

Jacobs, Project Officer II at CWI had written to CEO of the TTCB, Suruj Ragoonath before the Leewards arrived for the match asking for a change of accommodation.

This was not done and president of the TTCB, Azim Bassarath responded by saying that if the Leewards left the hotel, they were not going to fit the bill.

At this point in time, CWI got involved and resolved the situation. Cricket operations manager at Leeward Islands Cricket Development Company Vernon Springer was a happy man and said, “We are thankful to Joset Jacobs and the CWI for their effort and it showed that they really wanted the players to be comfortable. This was really good of them and this approach to administration is just an example of what is needed to make our cricket better.” A report was published in yesterday’s Guardian.