Shabazz to finalise U-20 team Monday

T&T Under 20 Women’s team continues its build up to the CONCACAF Under 20 Women’s championship with double sessions at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo over the next couple days under coach Jamaal Shabazz, who is expected to announce the final squad on Monday.

T&T will begin its campaign against Haiti on the opening day of the tournament from 7:30pm on January 18 at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva. This game will be preceded by the mouth watering showdown between Canada and Costa Rica from 5pm at the same venue.

One of the players in Shabazz’s squad is Canadian-born Alexis Fortune who played for T&T in an under-15 programme that led to the TT team finishing third in the CONCACAF Under-15 Championship in 2014.

The team was coached by Rajesh Latchoo, the Morvant Caledonia United coach.

Fortune is relishing the opportunity to play against Canada in Group A action on January 20. “I am really excited to play against Canada. I do not really know much about the other teams. I haven’t really heard anything about the Canada team but just working with this group alone I know that we have a lot of potential to do great things, and I am really excited to see what will happen,” Fortune said prior to a training session.

Fortune who is a graduate of Berkshire School in Sheffield, is grateful for the opportunity to be part of the T&T programme.

“I am originally from Toronto and I started playing soccer since I was four years, and eventually I found success with it and it’s brought me here today. It means a lot to me to be able to play for T&T especially in this CONCACAF championship.”

She added, “I’m proving myself not only to my family but also to Canada because the system is so difficult there and I feel that more people should have the opportunity there and having this opportunity has given me the chance to prove myself to Canada and their programme and showing them my ability and my talent.”

She intends to stay with the T&T programme with an obvious sight on playing for the Senior Women’s Team.

“This will be my fourth competition with T&T, I have been playing since the Under-15s. I have played against some of the top teams in the world and I know what it takes to win,” said Fortune whose father is T&T born.