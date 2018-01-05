Umpire Cumberbatch ‘A man of integrity’

Umpire Clyde Cumberbatch was remembered as a man of integrity at his funeral service yesterday at the All Saints Church on Marli Street, Newtown, Port-of-Spain.

The 81-year-old who officiated in 12 Tests and 26 ODIs passed away last Saturday after a fall at his home and left the entire regional umpiring and generally the cricketing fraternity in mourning. Vivian Johnson secretary of the West Indies Umpires Association speaking on behalf of the West Indies Umpires Association said, “Clyde would always be remembered as a man of tremendous integrity. I umpired with him and shared a close relationship with a man I saw as a mentor. He was always willing to share his knowledge with others and helped a number of the young umpires not only in Trinidad and Tobago, but across the region. He was a true West Indian and commanded the respect from the best of players in the world.”

Also delivering a tribute was former T&T batsman Justice Prakash Moosai who said that Cumberbatch was very serious on the field of play but this did not define his personality. “Clyde had this no nonsense demeanour on the field of play but when he was off, he would always share a drink with the players and have a chat.”

Moosai in a light-hearted moment recalled, “A former national cricketer once asked Clyde if he had arthritis on his index finger because it always went up. However, on a serious note his passing is a great loss for the umpiring fraternity across the region.”

Attending the service were a number of umpires, players and administrators. Among them were former Test wicketkeeper Deryck Murray who caused quite a stir for Cumberbatch in his first Test match. Murray was dropped from the West Indies team in favour of his Barbadian namesake David Murray and it caused a riot. This was the first Test match in which Cumberbatch was umpiring in at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain. It was reported that protested threw ‘oil’ on the wicket the night before which delayed the start of play after the first session was lost.

Cumberbatch of Diego Martin, would be remembered for no-balling the legendary West Indies fast bowler Curtly Ambrose at Guaracara Park in Pointe-a-Pierre. Also, among the gathering were umpire Anthony Lalacksingh, administrators Baldath Mahabir, Lalman Kowlessar and Dr. Allen Sammy, former West Indies Under-19 captain Colin Murray and other officials from Queen’s Park Cricket Club.