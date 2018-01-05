Windies lose ground in ICC rankings

LONDON—West Indies have slipped to fifth in the ICC Twenty20 rankings, following their 2-0 defeat to New Zealand in the three-match series which ended on Wednesday.

The reigning World champions slumped to a 119-run defeat at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui to end a wretched series where they failed to win any of the internationals across the Tests and one-dayers.

West Indies began the series fourth but lost five points to sit on 115 points, and are now below fourth-placed England who they beat in the final of the Twenty20 World Cup in 2016.

The Windies went down by 47 runs in the opening match in Nelson while the second game was rained off after only nine overs in Mount Maunganui.

Since capturing the T20 World Cup, the Windies have now lost nine of their last 17 outings, including every full series against a higher-ranked nation.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have overtaken Pakistan as the top-ranked side in the format, following their series triumph.

They gained six points to move to 126 points, now two clear of the second placed Pakistanis, with India third on 120 points.

South Africa are sixth on 112 points, Australia lie seventh on 111 while Sri Lanka are eighth on 88 but only two points ahead of minnows Afghanistan in ninth.

Deadly Archer breaks Adelaide unbeaten streak

HOBART, Australia—Barbadian pacer Jofra Archer continued to make a huge impact on the Australian Big Bash, grabbing three wickets and producing a nerveless last over, to fire Hobart Hurricanes to a seven-run win over Adelaide Strikers yesterday.

Defending their 183 for five, Hobart held Adelaide to 176 for six off their 20 overs, with the enterprising Archer ending with brilliant figures of three for 15 from his four overs.

Asked to bowl the final over with Adelaide requiring 13 runs for victory, the 22-year-old conceded a mere five runs as the visitors came up short in their quest for a fourth win on the trot and remain unbeaten.

With the first ball, he pinned Jake Lehman lbw for 16 with a low full toss and followed up with a yorker second ball which Michael Neser (1) only just missed but partner Jonathan Wells (28) was run out as they attempted a quick single.

Archer then held Strikers to four runs from the next three balls with pacy full length deliveries, leaving them needing nine off the final delivery.

He almost picked up his fourth wicket off the final delivery of the innings when Rashid Khan swatted a short ball towards short mid-wicket, but his sprint and dive proved in vain as the catch barely eluded him.

The Sussex star had earlier claimed his first wicket when dangerous opener Alex Carey failed to keep down a pull and was taken at mid-wicket for two in the second over.

Archer was also among the action in the field, producing a superb effort at long on to help account for the wicket of South African Colin Ingram (66).

He took the catch just inside the ropes but as the momentum took him over, he tossed the ball to Short for him to complete the catch.

Ingram was the top-scorer while Travis Head chipped in with 44.

Opting to bat earlier at Bellerive Oval, Hobart were carried by opener D’Arcy Short’s 96 off 58 balls which included nine fours and four sixes. (CMC)