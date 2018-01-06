Courts ASNL jumps-off Maloney today

This year staging of the 28th edition of the Courts All Sectors Netball League (ASNL) opening ceremony will for the first time be held at the Maloney Indoor Arena, Maloney Boulevard, Maloney, from 3pm this afternoon. This is because the League’s traditional home, the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena (ERISA) is scheduled to undergo repairs to its electrical systems and is not available.

Last season the closing of the 27th edition of the competition was also held at Maloney Indoor Arena, however, on that occasion it was because of the T&T Hockey Board usage of the entire facility for the FIH World League Round Two Qualifiers at the National Indoor Hockey, Tacarigua, which is on the same compound.

Today, there will be a parade of teams marching past to the music of the Fire Service band for which the Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Darryl Smith, the President of the T&T Olympic Committee, Brian Lewis, and the President of the T&T Netball Association and the Americas Federation, Dr Patricia Butcher have been invited to take the salute. This year 24 teams will participate across the four separate divisions, Premier, Championship, Alternative and Retro.

In the Premier Division, Police led by former national captain and 2017 “Most Valuable Player” Rhonda John-Davis won the title last year, but has been replaced by Police Youth Club who will compete with main rivals Fire Service and the University of T&T (UTT) as well as the University of the West Indies (UWI).

The Law-women will however defend their title in the Championship Division and will once again face strong challenges from other top three finishers Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) and Telecommunications Services of T&T (TSTT), as well as Bermudez United, Defence Force, San Juan Jabloteh, Las Lomas Academy, and Fire Service, promoted from the Alternative Division.

In the Alternative Division, Fire Service will be on the hunt for a second straight crown but last season’s runner-up UWI and third placed finisher Defence Force will also be up for the title battle along with Police Youth Club, University of the Southern Caribbean (USC), San Juan Jabloteh, and new comers MIC Tigers (Metal Industries Company)

In the Retro Division, the teams are Bermudez, Police, Harlem, Les Enfants, and TSTT. Following today’s the March Past for which UTT are the reigning champions, spectators will witness the Opening Day knock-out competition in the Premiership, the Championship and the Alternative Divisions in which UWI, Police and Fire Service are the respective defending champions. For this season, all the league’s competitions, including the Fast 5 will mostly remain the same with a few variations to the knock-outs, due to time constraints.