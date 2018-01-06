Petro Jazz, Shak Attack taste victory

Petro Jazz and Shak Attack smarting from defeats on Wednesday night, picked up their first win in two matches when the Big-Six stage of the Barry Stewart Invitational Basketball Tournament continued at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo on Thursday night.

In the night’s opener, forward Ako Pascall netted a game-high 24 points as Petro Jazz coasted to a 97-65 victory over Maloney Pacers. Pascall was backed up by team-mates Kevin Sarjeant who netted 21 points, inclusive of four three pointers, and power-forward Kirk Baptiste aaded 11 points as Jazz’s win which was never in doubt, following quarter leads of 27-10, 45-28 and 67-40.

For Pacers, which defeated Shak Attack 97-92 on Wednesday, Ahkeel Boyd had a team-high 19 points, while Jonathan Weekes added 14 and Joel Theodore, ten.

In the night’s second match, Shak Attack dominated the final quarter, 21-13 to secure an unlikely come-from-behind 74-70 triumph over Straker Nets.

Leading the way for Shak Attack which trailed 13-18, 32-33 and 53-57 at the end of the first three periods was Kurt Christian with 18 points which included one three-pointer. Veteran player Andy Best chipped in with 16 laced with three from long-distance while Kern George got 11 and the pair of Sheldon Christian and Reynold Hospedales added nine each, with both players sinking two three-pointers apiece. On the other side of the court, guard Richard Guiseppi topscored with 18 points for Straker Nets with the trio of Tristan Benjamin, Allistair Martin and Jeffrey Harris getting 15, ten and eight points respectively. Today, action continues at the same venue with four matches from 3pm.

First up, Brian Chase Academy and Shak Attack face off in a Boys Under-16 encounter followed by an Under-21 match-up between Straker Nets and 500 Hawks from 5pm. They will be followed by a Women’s Division clash between, Quarters and Brian Chase Academy from 6.30pm before Shak Attack and table leaders’ Defence Force (2-0) in the men’s division close out the night’s programme from 8.30pm.

n MEN’S BIG-SIX RESULTS

Petro Jazz 97 (Ako Pascall 24, Kevin Sarjeant 21, Kirk Baptiste 11) vs Maloney Pacers 65 (Ahkeel Boyd 19, Jonathan Weekes 14, Joel Theodore 10)n QUARTER SCORES

1st. 27-10 Petro Jazz led; 2nd. 45-28 Petro Jazz led; 3rd. 67-40 Petro Jazz led.

Shak Attack 74 (Kurt Christian 18, Andy Best 16, Kern George 11, Sheldon Christian 9, Reynold Hospedales 9) vs Straker Nets 70 (Richard Guiseppi 18, Tristan Benjamin 15, Allistair Martin 10, Jeffrey Harris 8)

n QUARTER SCORES

1st. 18-13 Straker Nets led; 2nd. 33-32 Straker Nets led; 3rd. 57-50 Straker Nets led