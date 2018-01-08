This could all go Skewiff

Haraz and Cliffs of Capri, both rejects from formidable trainers, could well complete a successful double for in-form Jamie Ossborne on Wolverhampton tapeta today.

Obviously the one-time shrewd and extremely proficient National Hunt jockey gets his card marked, regarding purchases at sales, and ‘Ozzy’ must view this pair as potential meal tickets, on my time-handicap Haraz is a snip for division one of the ‘aged’ Apprentice Handicap over seven furlongs and Jamie has produced a trump card. Jason Dinsmore is a stable apprentice and claims 7lbs.

I’ve watched this lad and he looks the part. Hopefully he’ll be more successful than Haraz, a loser thirty-three times since making a winning debut at Gowran Park, Ireland, on June 21st, 2015.

Haraz must retain enthusiasm because recently he’s been a model of consistency, placed in all four outings last month, culminating with a best effort for a very long time over six furlongs of Lingfield polytrack eight days ago. Dropping back in trip often sharpens ‘aged’ racehorses and Haraz is clear ‘best-in’ judged on that last run, a dead-set trier and nigh on guaranted to be placed, Haraz is the most interesting runner on an eight-race ‘twilight’ programme which includes a ‘penalty-kick’ for ex-Simon Crisford- trained Cliffs Of Capri, one of five ‘decs’ for the Novice Stakes.