Emerging Fissures in WI T20 Cricket

The West Indies recently concluded disastrous and humiliating tour of New Zealand reconfirmed its weakening Test and ODI status and even more alarmingly highlighted emerging fissures and cracks in its T20 performance. After losing 3-0 in both the test and one-day series, the WI were unable to salvage any pride losing by 47 runs and then 119 runs with one match being washed out.

As a result of their losses, the defending World Champions have slipped to 5th place in latest ICC T20 ranking. Since being crowned World Champions in 2017, the WI have won eight of its 17 matches.

They have lost all their series against higher-ranked teams.

The view that the absence Dwayne Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Evin Lewis is the reason for the defeats is not acceptable. The strength of any team is strong as its bench. The reserve players have had the experience of the CPL and should have put their hands up to be counted. Other than Evin Lewis, no player has consistently presented themselves as the next group of to replace the ‘Big’ 7. The opportunity was there in New Zealand to show talent and skills but there were only glimpses.

The development of any organisation whether sporting, business or non-profit is predicated upon succession planning and the continued supply of resources. It will be foolhardy to believe that the players who have dominated T20 cricket over the past 10 years will continue forever.

Haven’t we learnt any lessons as to why West Indies have struggled in Test and ODI after years of consistent dominance?

As T20 cricket continues to grow with domestic leagues attracting the top players, coaches and support staff across the cricketing world, the carefreeness that once characterised it is given way to a more rigorous strategic approach. This strategic approach requires mastering the exhibition of batting, bowling, and fielding skills in 3 hours of demanding cricket.

If the administrators of CWI do not respond strategically to yet another example of a glaring failure, the T20 format that currently keeps the WI flag fluttering happily with pride will soon plummet to the same low levels of the test and ODI teams.