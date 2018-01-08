Ron rules 2017

There has been a waning in the interest of horse racing over the past five years and it has been reflected at the betting windows. To make matters worst local horse racing stands on the cusp of an uncertain future. Over the last 24 months, with a recession in our country, a number of decisions have been taken which have severe ramifications for the T&T Horse Racing Industry.

In addition to this, it is quite clear that people have just changed their recreational habits. This is a world-wide phenomenon today and everyone could see the major difference in the turnout at the Breeders Cup at Del Mar in the United States two weekends ago. Time has changed many things and when you looked at the crowd on hand, it’s clear that the racing industry is not only in crisis in T&T, but worldwide.

If you look at racing in the United Kingdom you will see the same trend due to financial constraints, it is understood that the Betting Levy Board (BLB) took the decision to cut the premiums paid to local breeders based on the performance of locally bred horses in the various races. This decision puts a further nail in the coffin of the local breeding industry and comes at a time when racing could least afford it.

It comes on the back of what many have accepted as a decision by most local owners to discontinue the purchase of quality American bred horses due to the decision by the authorities to significantly reduce prize moneys in local horse racing.

The 2017 Yearling Sales had one of the lowest turnout in recent history and it is likely that future Sales will be worse. Clearly, a few breeders will invest sufficiently in the acquisition of quality sires and dams as in the past, as there is now very little incentive for any breeder or even the few remaining commercial Stud Farms to do so.

There are many challenges facing the industry and the primary challenge remains funding. It will be interesting to see what those responsible for the sport have planned for 2018.

The 2017 racing season was an eventful one for numerous reasons. While it would be easy to focus on the off the track events which usually dominate the headlines, this review will focus primarily on the horses, trainers, jockeys and grooms and what they accomplish. After all is said and done, with all the problems the industry is undergoing, the memory of the thoroughbreds that will remain with the turfites.

Many of these memorable memories were shared with champion trainer John O’Brien and his staff along with the two top thoroughbreds of the past year - Thisonesforron and the aptly named Leading Lady.

The opening day

Glenn Mendez drew first blood when he saddled the SIR Stable owned speedster Control Unit to win the Sian’s Gold Sprint for the second consecutive time. Control Unit had to pull out all the stops to beat

Thisonnesforron which won the Gold Cup but missed by 3/4 length to win the Stewards Cup and the Sian’s Gold Sprint.

ARC revokes O’Brien licenses

During season, a couple of young three-year-olds staked their claim to be the top three-year-old in training and to win the ‘Triple Crown.’ Among them were leading juveniles of Battlecry, Ceasar Country, Valorous and Leading Lady. O’Brien had his licence revoked for three months early in the year for a drug infraction in 2016. He would have been chasing a hat-trick in this year’s blue ribbon, which will be run off on September 24.

His suspension stemmed from the positive samples returned by Desert Dancer, who finished second to Mint Condition in the Royal Colours Classic and second to Trini Navigator in the Sugar Mike Stakes. The gelding tested positive for stanozolol, a prohibited drug (steroid). O’Brien started the New Year behind his peers giving all his fellow trainer ‘a distance’.

However, his son Jake O’Brien training for stalwart Merlin Samalalsingh struck first and he made history by becoming the youngest trainer to win the Guineas. Valorous upstaged the more vaunted John O’Brien trained runners to win with Ceasar Country and Leading Lady following. The rest is history as from the second leg of the ‘Triple Crown’ a woman became boss.

The Leading Lady

The local three-year-old season was arguably dominated by the fairer sex. Again, this was after things appeared to be heading in a different direction earlier in the season.

However, the Chevan Maharaj owned Jamaican bred filly Leading Lady became just that and beat everything in sight for the next two legs of the Triple Crown. She was simply imperious in the Midsummer Classic when rider Carlos Montalvo was flown in to partner the filly. Montalvo had his charge tracking the early pace and when he pressed the accelerator button at the corner, the result was immediate, she quicken clear for an emphatic success.

Leading Lady had no peers in her sex and won all her races with consummate ease. However, BANWARIEthe Trinidad Derby was different. Montalvo had her tracking the pace on the sloppy track but when he asked her to go win the richest event on the Calendar she did not quicken up as expected and was made to fight all the way to the line by outsiders Hello and Battlecry.

Clearly, the precocious Jamaican bred filly was the best three-year-old in training during the year.

Indefatigable Thisonesforron

He could be down on the ropes but he is never fully beaten. After a delayed start to his campaign as a consequence of an injury which resulted in him being off the track from January to August, Thisonesforron came back to the track with a vengeance. On his return he was beaten by the Shivam Maharaj owned Stockyard, Whisper Light and Conquest Bespoke. He was beaten some 18 lengths into seventh position.

He came back on Republic Day and ran a blinder when third behind the Glenn Mendez trained Whisper Light in the Diamond Stakes with Conquest Bespoke a short-head ahead of him in second.

He won for the first time for the season when he beat Errazuriz over 1750 metres under Kerron Khelawan before going on to short-head the best horse to ever grace the track and Santa Rosa Park, Bigman In Town. Against Bigman In Town, he was a short-head to the good at the line and Bigman In Town connection could be arguably upset that the horse suffered interference but fortune favours the brave.

In the Gold Cup, Thisonesforron scored convincingly by 3 1/4 lengths from Bigman In Town which he had beaten for the second time in two starts. Again, Bigman had excuses as he lost both front shoes in the race and still finished second. Thisonesforron closed the year with three wins out of six starts. His first three race upon his return in September saw him record a second, third and seventh place finish.