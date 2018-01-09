Shortly after Government announced plans to open the Couva Children’s Hospital, part of it came crashing down on Sunday night.
‘United’ set for victory
Lady Lintera is back in a Selling Stakes over six furlongs today on Southwell fibresand, Leyburn- based trainer, Ann Duffield, has failed to achieve ‘winning brackets’ with this Lilbourne Lad filly, despite ten attempts, and so a decision to ‘get rid’ has obviously been made. Defeat and substantial losing bets soon mount up, dramatically!
Ironically Lady Lintera has been a model of consistency and six outings have been in handicaps, last time a close third over this course and distance to Shades Of Mist, napped at Newcastle last week on tapeta, which probably didn’t suit.
Also a negative ride contributed to a disappointing defeat by Lord Of The Glen, the time-handicap mark was a joke.
Shades Of Mist is on my ‘next time out’ list.
Judging by that first effort on the ‘deep stuff’ Lady Lintera rates a solid bet to beat Kheleyf’s Girl, rated 8lbs higher on official BHA ratings, which contrast sharply to mine; four others will struggle to cope.
Papa Stour is expected to follow up a resounding, unchallenged, first success only five days ago in a five-runner 3-y-o handicap over seven furlongs of Dunstall Park tapeta.
This Andrew Balding-trained Scat Daddy colt carried Oisin Murphy four lengths clear, easily, and though penalised 6lbs this really is just a question of Papa Stour coping with the ‘deep stuff’ which rides much faster than most realise.
Papa Stour was expected, backed into odds-on!
A seven-race programme concludes with an Apprentice Handicap over five furlongs; deep scrutiny unearthed Men United, trained locally by veteran, Roy Bowring.
Men United a five-year-old Acclamation gelding, won his only race at Lingfield in November 2015 but, significantly, posted a mark good enough to win this race in August last year, over course and distance, apprentice ridden!
Recently Men United was a creditable 5th (of 11!) over course and distance, that was probably a ‘sighter’ because he’s been dropped in the handicap and is mount of experienced Aled Beech.
This is a fascinating situation, let us stand ‘United!’
