Espinoza, Renales badminton top players

Alistair Espinoza and Jada Renales were on Sunday voted the T&T Badminton Association’s Players of the Year at the 2017 Prize-giving Ceremony at the National Cycling Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva.

In the two major tournaments held annually—the Solo Championships and the TTBA Nationals for 2017, Espinoza was the stand out player among the Men, winning the Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles titles in both.

Renales on the other hand captured the Doubles in both tournaments, as well as the Mixed Doubles in the Nationals, when she teamed up with Espinoza, to be the preferred choice over Solange Guzman, a triple crown winner at the Nationals and both singles winner at the Solo championships.

Contacted yesterday Rahul Rampersad, the TTBA president said the Awards and Benevolent Committee picked Renales as the winner of the top women’s award.

By virtue of winning the top awards, both Espinoza and Renales will be the association’s representatives at the First Citizens Sports Foundation Awards.

There were also top awards on the night for Renaldo Sinanan, T’Shelle Barnes, Travis Sinanan and Nadav Singh. Sinanan (Renaldo) was adjudged the Junior Player of the Year after retaining his Under-19 title, while Barnes won gold medals at the CAREBACO Championships for her crown.

Sinanan was named the best Under-13 player and Singh, the best Under-11 player for the year.

Meanwhile, Martijn van Dooremalen, a former national head coach and Technical Director of the Dutch Badminton Association is scheduled to facilitate high performance coaching education sessions, as well as visit clubs and schools to identify potential badminton talent in the country this month.

The Dutchman has been here in T&T on the invitation of the TTBA and will work with the national squad, both to assess the capacity of the players and to work with local coaches to impart his expertise and best practices to produce high performances.

He has coached athletes under his stewardship to 55 medals at World Championships, European Championships and Olympic Games. A release from the Badminton Association yesterday stated that he will also hold a series of meetings with TTBA executives, and officials from the Ministry of Sports and the T&T Olympic Committee, as the association seeks to elevate the standards of play within the badminton fraternity.

The Dutch coach is expected to wing out January 21. Apart from being a head coach in his country, van Dooremalen was a Council Member of the International Badminton Federation from 1993 - 2005; Chair Working Group for World Ranking and International Events of the International Badminton federation 1993 - 2005 and has been an Initiator of the Badminton World Ranking from 1993 to present.

WALTER ALIBEY

