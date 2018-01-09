Red Force looks for runs in Grenada

The T&T team left these shores yesterday morning bound for Grenada to battle the Windwards Volcanoes in their PCL ninth round clash from Thursday and they will be looking to give a better account of themselves with the bat.

National coach Kelvin Williams has put the blame for the T&T Red Force’s defeat to the Leewards Hurricanes in their last encounter squarely on the shoulders of the batsmen.

Jason Campbell turned batsman to slam an unbeaten 30 and forge an unbeaten 21-run last wicket stand to give the Leewards Hurricanes a thrilling one-wicket victory in the eight round of the PCL at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain, Sunday.

Chasing 222 runs to win, leg-spinner Imran Khan ran through the Leewards with five wickets but in the end it was not enough, as Campbell was the star on the day. Leewards slipped to 205 but Campbell slammed three sixes in the space of seven balls to give the visitors the win. His 30 not out came off 22 balls with three sixes and a four.

Williams said, “Batting first and taking a lead of 59 runs on first innings one would have thought that we would come out on top in this encounter. The batting was way below what we expected and it led to defeat.

The bowlers did a wonderful job in bowling out the Leewards for 162 in their first innings and capturing nine wickets in the second. However, we need at least 250 runs to defend on that track and we fell short.”

The defeat has left them wounded and they will need to play out of their skins to pull a win over the Windwards in their own backyards. They have also made a forced change to the team that lost to the Leewards, bringing back Isaiah Rajah in place of the injured Kyle Hope.

Their home matches ended on a woeful note, as they won just one of their five matches here, losing three and drawing one.

Going into this encounter, the Red Force is in fourth place in the standings. Guyana who has already claimed the title is on 135 points.

In second place is Barbados on 85.8 points, followed by the Leewards Hurricanes on 79.4. Red Force comes in next on 76.8, just one point ahead of Jamaica on 75.8. The Windwards prop up the table with 61.4 points.

STANDINGS

TEAM PL WON LOSS DRAW TIED PTS

1. Guyana Jaguars 8 6 0 1 1 135

2. Barbados Pride 8 2 2 4 0 85.8

3. Leewards Hurricanes 8 2 3 3 0 79.4

4. T&T Red Force 8 2 3 3 0 76.8

5. Jamaica Scorpions 8 2 3 3 0 75.8

6. Windwards Volcanoes 8 1 4 2 1 61.4