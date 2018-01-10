Look Loy confused by Pro League suggestions

Keith Look Loy, the T&T Super eague president has said he is confused by suggestions by St Ann’s Rangers owner and manager Richard Fakoory, that T&T Pro League clubs can run its own competition as the super league.

His comment comes in the wake of concerns of whether the Government will continue funding clubs and the League. Fakoory, who for many years has been involved in the game at different levels, lashed out at the invitation by Look Loy for pro league clubs to join the TTSL this season, saying the TTSL clubs did not have the mandate that pro league clubs have, with respect to providing transport, security, salaries, meals, medics and youth teams, among others.

But Look Loy has questioned Fakoory’s honesty about the pro league. “Have the member clubs of the TT Pro League not been in charge of their own competition from inception? Is it they have become so addicted to state funding that they no longer recognise the T&T Pro League as theirs and not government’s? Are they attempting to divorce themselves from the crumbling of their league? Is it that they see the endemic problems of the Pro League as the sole responsibility of the league administration and/or CEO, and not as the collective responsibility of all the Pro League member clubs,” Look Loy explained.

Look Loy also lashed back at the St Ann’s Rangers businessman, describing him as ignorant to the TTSL’s protocols and regulations.

“TTSL members are obviously required to provide uniforms, transportation, meals, etc. for players. TTSL clubs also play more matches and do far more travelling than TTPL clubs do—from Chaguaramas to Guayaguayare to Moruga to Tobago. Security must be provided for referees by the home team at every match” the TTSL boss explained.

He explained that TTSL players are insured by the League while TTPL players are not. Several TTSL clubs also provide employment for players, including Defence Force, Police, WASA, Guaya United and others pay stipends.

Look Loy described the pro league as a political turf that certain people wish to protect. “A dead horse they keep flogging in the hope that further injections of State and/or TTFA funds will resuscitate it. The fight by some to keep the TTPL alive is a fight to maintain the political weight of the league.”

He made it clear “It has the largest number of votes of any group/ body in the TTFA General Meeting.

And it is an effort to maintain the current constitutional/political arrangement that, no matter what the level of the TTPL operation, administrative or technical, the TTPL will remain untouchable as the top tier of our domestic game, with the monopoly on participation in CFU/Concacaf club football.”