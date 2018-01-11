Captain the ship is sinking

I had to take a first hand look at the Red Force playing against the Leeward Hurricanes at the Oval last weekend. I needed to see if I could understand what was wrong with the team as a unit. Outside of Imran Khan everyone else who batted got starts, either in the first or second innings and none of the batsmen carried on to score at least a half century. Then, we had to read the same thing over and over again, the team’s poor batting was to blame for the defeat. Did we really expect anything different? Of course, we did, from our hearts we were hoping the Red force would beat the team second to last on the table. I understand that Kyle Hope was selected to play but due to an injury, Amir Jangoo was retained and then another wicketkeeper, Steven Katwaroo was selected so we went into the game with three keepers, two of whom were to be used as batsmen. Our selectors have got to be world-beaters as they have vision that I must admit, only they possess.

Worse than this, the technical staff has done nothing to alter the batting line up. They have admitted on more than one occasion that the batting has been poor. The obvious thing to treat with this would be to do things a little differently or in other words, good Lord try something new; for example, Tion Webster bats at the top of the order for his club why then not try him at number 3. Cariah has failed in the last few innings at number 3, then let him go down the order and bat at number 5 or at 6 as he seems to play the older ball with more confidence but for some inexplicable reason, we continue to do the same thing.

According to Albert Einstein, doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity! This could not be more accurate with what our selectors are doing. Moreover, I was reliably informed that in the lead up to the game, some of the batsmen were not afforded the opportunity to put in sufficient time in the nets due to the fact that only one day of practice was scheduled before the game, insanity again!

The question also needs to be asked, what has happened to some of our other players? Where is Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Kevon Cooper, Evin Lewis and Darren Bravo to name a few. They probably did not make themselves available for personal reasons however, some of them preferred to play in a fete match at the same time when the national team were involved in a regional game at the Queen’s Park Oval.

As Gypsy sang a few years ago “Captain the ship is sinking”. There seems to be serious relationship issues with some of the players, the board, the selectors and the technical staff. I understand from a player, who asked to play in the four day tournament and was subsequently told, because he is no longer interested in playing Test cricket, it is better he does not play. Could one imagine the Jaguars telling Shiv Chanderpaul that?!? No wonder the SS T&T is sinking.

I understand there is now an issue with Bravo and the 50 over tournament and a lack of communication is being blamed for him not being selected. Steups! It is high time our cricket fraternity wake up from their slumber. The clubs, zones, schools and anyone who has anything to do with cricket come forward and make a change as our cricket is now a joke. We need to turn around our cricket, let us go back to that golden patch from 2005 to 2009 when our leaders had a proper vision together with excellent relationships with the players.

Maybe, the fraternity can show some fortitude and make some decisions that would bring some pride and glory back to our cricket. If there is failure to take swift and proper action then, I would suggest that we put professional jokers to run our cricket maybe Errol Fabien for President, Tommy Joseph 1st Vice president Sprangalang as Secretary, and chief selector George Gonzalez, because let’s face it, at least we could laugh and the pain we are all going through would not hurt as much.

Colin Murray