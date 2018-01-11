Holy Man takes on Princess Suri

The Shaffique Khan trained Sian’s Gold Sprint runner-up Holy Man can returned to the winner’s enclosure after a prolonged absence.

Holy Man which has returned to form with a good second behind Horse of The Year 2016-17, Thisonesforron, on New Year’s Day. The Aga Khan Stable owned seven-year-old is expected to win when he goes to post for the feature Modified Benchmark Handicap for Three-Year-old and Over Horses racing over a distance of 1,300 metres.

Champion jockey Wilmer Galviz will be in the saddle and he will tote 56 kilos.

He will be challenged strongly by the John O’Brien trained Desert Dancer and the Harold Chadee trained Set Sail.

However, his biggest challenge will come from stablemate and impressive debut winner Princess Suri which is owned by Suraj Hayban. This filly will tote 46 kilos and will have the assistance of top apprentice Ri Hernandez.

Post time for the first event on Saturday is 1 pm.

Here are the declared runners, riders and weights for Day 2 of the Arima Race Club racing season.