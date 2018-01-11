T&T benefits US$23.6M from CPL T20 campaign

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados—T&T’s hosting of preliminary round and playoff matches in the Caribbean Premier League, has resulted in an economic impact of US$23.6 million, tournament organisers have said.

A study carried out by researchers SMG Insight, using organiser spend, visitor spend and media value, showed T&T benefitting to the tune of US$23, 625, 618 for the August 4 to September 9 Twenty20 tournament.

Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of- Spain staged five matches in the preliminaries early on in the tournament while the newly-constructed Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba was the venue for the four playoff matches – including the final.

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) – Match 29 T&T benefitted to the tune of US$23.6 million.

“Trinidad & Tobago has always been a huge part of Hero CPL, and staging the finals week in the country this year saw a massive increase in our spend compared to 2016,” said CPL chief operations officer, Pete Russell.

“We are very proud to be making such a positive impact on the Trinidad & Tobago economy and we are very grateful of the support we have got from the government and local population.”

According to SMG Insight’s report, the tournament had a direct impact on hotel room stock, filling 9,323 rooms. Organisers spent US$4.4 million in T&T during the tournament, a 71 per cent increase in spending over the previous year.

Earlier this week, CPL organisers announced that Guyana had experienced a total economic impact of US$14.1 million, with 482 jobs created and 4,097 hotel rooms filled during the tournament. Total brand exposure for the country was calculated at $3.2 million.

“We know that we will continue to see excellent numbers from Guyana, a country that loves its cricket and has been so supportive of Hero CPL over the years,” Russell said.

Guyana hosted four preliminary round matches from August 17-22. Last season’s CPL was the fifth edition of the tournament, with Trinbago Knight Riders emerging champions after beating first-time finalists St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the championship game. (CMC)