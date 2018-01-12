Ramkissoon confident of South repeat

South Zone U-15 cricket team for the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) Interzone series was named on Tuesday evening and coach Stephen Ramkissoon is confident that his charges can retain the title they won last year.

South Zone played unbeaten last year in winning the tournament but this season they will be without eight of the players who brought glory to the Zone. The only three players remaining from that outfit are all rounders Liam Mamchan and Jacen Agard and off-spinner Avalon Changoor.

Despite this fact Ramkissoon remains hopeful :”We have lost eight players who have moved out the age group but we still have three very good seasoned players in Mamchan, Changoor and Agard from that unit with us. I have looked at the talent we have available in the Zone and I am confident that we will give a good showing yet again. Some of the guys coming through from the U-13 level looks very capable and what we have working well for us, is that the core of this group played together at the U-13 level, so there is that togetherness and understanding among the players. The three U-15 players that remain from last year is still with this team, so a lot will depend on how they go. Apart from them we have some other good players in the form of Riyaad Mohammed, Kendall Poochoon and Shane Rajaram.”

Mamchan, who captained the U-13 team, taking them to the semi-finals, where their contest against North was washed out, has been elevated to the captaincy of the U-15 team. The Naparima College student follows in the footsteps of Tariq Mohammed who was at the helm, when South won the title last year.

SOUTH ZONE TEAM:

Liam Mamchan (c), Avalon Changoor, Kendall Poochoon, Jason Agard, Riyaad Mohommed, Mathias Komal, Akash Persad, Sourav Dipnarine, Kovid Bispath, Shane Rajaram, Imzan Ramjattan, Aaron Amrow, Sachin Butkoon, Aaron Persad, Aditya Persad, Ackmad Latchan.