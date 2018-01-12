Seven local referees get FIFA badges

T&T refereeing was given a major boost yesterday with T&T Football Association president David John-Williams outlined a number of plans to compliment the seven local referees who received their FIFA Referees Badge yesterday.

The badges were given out to Referees- Crystal Sobers and Cecile Hinds, and assistant referees- Ainsley Rochard, Caleb Wales, Rodphin Harris, Joseph Bertrand and Evelyn Carissa-Jacobs after their performances were being monitored for the past year.

Only Sobers will however officiate at the coming CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championship beginning next week at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain Couva.

At a press briefing at the stadium’s conference room held to distribute the badges yesterday, John-Williams made a number of commitments to improve the quality of officiating in the local game, such as making available ten rooms when the proposed Sportel at the Home of Football is completed, for the referees.

The TTFA boss said because of the need for improved refereeing in the country, local officials can use the rooms to sleep or have meetings or even overnight.

“At the Home of Football, we plan to give referees about ten rooms on a plan basis so that they can come in and do some weekend camps or specialized training.

“I think this is important because referees are part of football too, and I dare say a very important part of football.

“We have to do all in our power to improve the game at all levels” John-Williams said.

He told the audience he will also make available retainer contracts for referees, saying whether it is 15 to 20 referees, an elite panel will be established and these contracts will be offered to referees at the T&T Pro League and Super League levels.

This, he believes, will be an encouragement for referees to train hard and improve the game.

Before the badges were given out John-Williams said it is always good to have representation at the world level.

He admitted that referees had been targets for blame when things didn’t go right for teams at matches.

He urged the referees to stay focused and steadfast and avoid conflict with teams or any other officials.

WALTER ALIBEY